Meet IIT graduate who left tech career to become popular comedian, his estimated net worth is...

Headlines

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Viral video: Bikini-clad woman's shocking act with bird on beach sparks intense backlash

CBFC asks makers to reduce 'bra' mention, remove Mamata Banerjee reference in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Report

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar frontrunner for caretaker PM post: Report

IBPS RRB PO Admit card 2023 out at ibps.in: See how to download, important details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Viral video: Bikini-clad woman's shocking act with bird on beach sparks intense backlash

CBFC asks makers to reduce 'bra' mention, remove Mamata Banerjee reference in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Report

Fatty liver: 5 swollen body parts that could be sign of liver disease

6 must-watch films of Suriya

10 biggest monuments built by Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

CBFC asks makers to reduce 'bra' mention, remove Mamata Banerjee reference in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Report

This remake beat Lust Stories 2, Tiku Weds Sheru, Gaslight to become most-watched Hindi OTT film in first half of 2023

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet IIT graduate who left tech career to become popular comedian, his estimated net worth is...

This IIT graduate quite his secured job to take up comedy as a full-time career and is now among the top.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IIT graduates are spread across various fields and are at the top of their game. While some IITians made their name in the music industry, some in acting, even the comedy fraternity includes names from the IIT graduates' list. 

One of the biggest comedians in today's comedy scene is Biswa Kalyan Rath who gained popularity from his YouTube series, Pretentious Movie Reviews with fellow comedian Kanan Gill. Many of you might be aware that the accomplished comedian is a graduate of IIT Kharagpur. He studied Biotechnology at the premium institute in 2012. 

Before taking up comedy as a full-time career, Biswa worked in graphic design, advertising and software at Oracle in 2014. Biswa's solo specials are quite popular among those who love comedy. He even featured in many videos of Tanmay Bhatt's AIB. 

 Biswa even created a web series Laakhon Mein Ek which was released on Amazon Prime Video and became very popular among the young generation.

Read: Meet Anurag Makade, hired for record-breaking salary by US company, not from IIT, IIM or NIT, his package is…

According to a report of us.Youtuber.me Biswa Kalyan Rath's net worth is approximately Rs 11 lakh to 67 lakh. Born on December 27 1989, the 30 years old Biswa is married to actor Sulangna Panigrahi. 

Sulangna Panigrahi was seen in shows like Amber Dhara and Do Saheliyaan. She even featured in Murder 2.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash, Falaq, Jiya are acting over-smart, their game is restricted to gossip, arguments | Opinion

Explained: What is ‘phubbing’? How it is hampering relationships?

Meet Delhi-born MIT student who created device that can order pizza or Subway with your mind

'If you get out like this..': Zaheer Khan criticizes Indian star for getting out playing white-ball shot in 2nd Test

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer’s trailer preponed, to release on this date? Here’s what we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE