Meet IIT graduate who left tech career to become popular comedian, his estimated net worth is...

This IIT graduate quite his secured job to take up comedy as a full-time career and is now among the top.

IIT graduates are spread across various fields and are at the top of their game. While some IITians made their name in the music industry, some in acting, even the comedy fraternity includes names from the IIT graduates' list.

One of the biggest comedians in today's comedy scene is Biswa Kalyan Rath who gained popularity from his YouTube series, Pretentious Movie Reviews with fellow comedian Kanan Gill. Many of you might be aware that the accomplished comedian is a graduate of IIT Kharagpur. He studied Biotechnology at the premium institute in 2012.

Before taking up comedy as a full-time career, Biswa worked in graphic design, advertising and software at Oracle in 2014. Biswa's solo specials are quite popular among those who love comedy. He even featured in many videos of Tanmay Bhatt's AIB.

Biswa even created a web series Laakhon Mein Ek which was released on Amazon Prime Video and became very popular among the young generation.

According to a report of us.Youtuber.me Biswa Kalyan Rath's net worth is approximately Rs 11 lakh to 67 lakh. Born on December 27 1989, the 30 years old Biswa is married to actor Sulangna Panigrahi.

Sulangna Panigrahi was seen in shows like Amber Dhara and Do Saheliyaan. She even featured in Murder 2.