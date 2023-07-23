Meet Anurag Makade, hired for record-breaking salary by US company, not from IIT, IIM or NIT, his package is…

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Allahabad saw a successful last placement season with as many as 5 students getting placements with annual package crossing Rs 1 crore.

Tech companies and other multinational corporations from across the world descend upon Indian educational institutions every season to hire some of the best talent on offer. Several Indian students from prestigious institutes like IITs, IIMs and NITs bag huge placement packages every year.

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Allahabad saw a successful placement season last time round with as many as 5 students getting placements with annual package crossing Rs 1 crore. Among them was Anurag Makade, who bagged one of the highest packages of Rs 1.25 crore from US-headquartered e-commerce giant Amazon.

"Greetings folks, I'm super excited to share that I joined Amazon as a Frontend Engineer!" Anurag had shared the news on LinkedIn with his network. He was a BTech student in IT at IIIT Allahabad. Anurag hails from Nashik as per his Facebook profile.

He has earlied worked for the likes of cure-fit as a software engineering intern in Bengaluru, Karnataka and with American Express as an Analyst Intern in Gurugram, Haryana. Anurag was hired as a full-time Frontend Engineer by Amazon posted in Dublin Ireland. He began in September 2022.

Apart from Anurag, Pratham Prakash Gupta of IIIT Allahabad bagged a package of 1.4 crore from Google. Another student Palak Mittal was also reportedly hired by Amazon for a Rs 1 crore plus package. Akhil Singh was hired by Rubrik for a Rs 1.2 crore package.