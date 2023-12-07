Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 100000 crore company, CEO of 104-year-old firm, he is Ratan Tata’s…

Praveer Sinha is the Ratan Tata successor who is leading Tata Power that is the 6th company under the Tata Group to reach Rs 100000 crore market cap.

Ratan Tata is one of the most popular billionaires in India who has paved the way for several companies that now have a market cap of more than Rs 100000 crore. Ratan Tata is the chairman emeritus of Tata Group that had numerous subsidiaries under it. A few days ago, Tata Group’s Trent Limited became the 5th company under conglomerate to touch the Rs 100000 crore market cap and now Tata Power has joined the wagon. Tata Power is now the 6th company under the Tata Group with a market cap of over Rs 100000 crore. For those who are unaware, Tata Power is more than 108 years old and it was founded by the brother of Ratan Tata’s grandfather Dorabji Tata. Currently, the company is being led by one of Ratan Tata’s successor Praveer Sinha.

Tata Power named Praveer Sinha as the CEO and Managing Director in May 2018 and his tenure has been extended till 2027.

Tata Power chief Praveer Sinha is a Ph.D. from IIT Delhi and a visiting research associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Boston, US. He has more than 30 years of experience in the power sector. He has held several leadership positions across the sector in various companies. He has contributed significantly to setting up the first international incubator in India for promoting innovations in the clean energy space.

Under his current leadership, Tata Power is at the forefront of transforming itself from a century old power utility company into a new-aged sustainable, technology oriented and customer centric green energy solutions company. He is also the chairman of the CII Western Region Council and co-chairs the CII National Committee on Power.