Headlines

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 100000 crore company, CEO of 104-year-old firm, he is Ratan Tata’s…

‘Fights with colleagues, doesn't respect seniors': Sreesanth slams Gautam Gambhir after heated argument at LLC

Hi Nanna Twitter review: Netizens hail Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s 'magical' performances, call film ‘emotional rollercoaster’

This actor starred in Rs 1100 crore film, his brother plays Shah Rukh Khan's best friend in Dunki, net worth is...

Gauri Lankesh Case: Timeline of journalist's murder probe

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 100000 crore company, CEO of 104-year-old firm, he is Ratan Tata’s…

‘Fights with colleagues, doesn't respect seniors': Sreesanth slams Gautam Gambhir after heated argument at LLC

Hi Nanna Twitter review: Netizens hail Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s 'magical' performances, call film ‘emotional rollercoaster’

MS Dhoni's pet animals

White to Dark: 9 varieties of chocolate

Most viewed Bollywood trailers in first 24 hours on YouTube

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Hi Nanna Twitter review: Netizens hail Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s 'magical' performances, call film ‘emotional rollercoaster’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he and Ranbir Kapoor will collaborate on another 'very dark' idea after Animal

Prashanth Neel shares big update on Yash-starrer KGF 3: 'I don’t know if I am the director or not but...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 100000 crore company, CEO of 104-year-old firm, he is Ratan Tata’s…

Praveer Sinha is the Ratan Tata successor who is leading Tata Power that is the 6th company under the Tata Group to reach Rs 100000 crore market cap.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ratan Tata is one of the most popular billionaires in India who has paved the way for several companies that now have a market cap of more than Rs 100000 crore. Ratan Tata is the chairman emeritus of Tata Group that had numerous subsidiaries under it. A few days ago, Tata Group’s Trent Limited became the 5th company under conglomerate to touch the Rs 100000 crore market cap and now Tata Power has joined the wagon. Tata Power is now the 6th company under the Tata Group with a market cap of over Rs 100000 crore. For those who are unaware, Tata Power is more than 108 years old and it was founded by the brother of Ratan Tata’s grandfather Dorabji Tata. Currently, the company is being led by one of Ratan Tata’s successor Praveer Sinha. 

Praveer Sinha is the Ratan Tata successor who is leading Tata Power that is the 6th company under the Tata Group to reach Rs 100000 crore market cap. Tata Power named Praveer Sinha as the CEO and Managing Director in May 2018 and his tenure has been extended till 2027.

Tata Power chief Praveer Sinha is a Ph.D. from IIT Delhi and a visiting research associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Boston, US. He has more than 30 years of experience in the power sector. He has held several leadership positions across the sector in various companies. He has contributed significantly to setting up the first international incubator in India for promoting innovations in the clean energy space.

Under his current leadership, Tata Power is at the forefront of transforming itself from a century old power utility company into a new-aged sustainable, technology oriented and customer centric green energy solutions company. He is also the chairman of the CII Western Region Council and co-chairs the CII National Committee on Power.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Will play IPL until...': Glenn Maxwell deems Indian T20 League as ultimate learning experience

Gauri Lankesh Case: Timeline of journalist's murder probe

Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal rescued from Chennai floods after Cyclone Michaung hits city

Delhi school vacation: Six day winter break confirmed for students, check dates

Meet IIT graduate behind Rs 100000 crore company, CEO of 104-year-old firm, he is Ratan Tata’s…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE