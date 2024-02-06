Meet IIT graduate, who left Rs 84 lakh job to build Rs 100 crore company with his wife, their business is...

Twitter
Headlines

Rohit Sharma's wife bashes MI coach Mark Boucher's claims on captaincy, 'so many things...'

Monkey fever kills 2 in Karnataka: Know causes, symptoms and preventive tips

Meet Narayana Murthy’s brother-in-law, Indian genius from IIT, donated more than Rs 208 crore, he is…

UCC Bill Uttarakhand: Registration of live-in relationships mandatory within 1 month

'Can implement UCC in BJP-ruled states, won't...': TMC MP Saugata Roy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rohit Sharma's wife bashes MI coach Mark Boucher's claims on captaincy, 'so many things...'

Monkey fever kills 2 in Karnataka: Know causes, symptoms and preventive tips

Meet Narayana Murthy’s brother-in-law, Indian genius from IIT, donated more than Rs 208 crore, he is…

Indian actors to make international debut in 2024

Health benefits of consuming tofu

Tips to calm an upset child 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Meet actress whose debut film was blockbuster, her 2 movies earned over Rs 3000 crore, left Bollywood suddenly due to..

This actor romanced Aishwarya, was bigger than Vijay; one mistake ruined career, became mechanic, cleaned toilets, now..

Darshan Jariwala resigns as CINTAA vice president after allegations of impregnating journalist

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet IIT graduate, who left Rs 84 lakh job to build Rs 100 crore company with his wife, their business is...

The company has achieved a turnover of Rs 100 crore and expanded into a 323-store network spread across 93 cities.

article-main

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 01:52 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

One who ventures into unexplored markets and finds success there is a brilliant entrepreneur. Laundry takes a lot of work, as anyone who lives alone can attest. Gunjan Taneja became aware of the unpleasant fact that laundry is a major task. Anurabh Sinha, a Bihar native, and his wife Gunjan Sinha started a laundry business.

Arunabh Sinha managed the operations of several budget hotels in Northern India. As Arunabh helped them expand their business in North India, she found out that the biggest problem they were facing nationwide was related to laundry.

As a result, the couple decided to set up the laundry industry and offer "quality and consistent services". After Arunabh quit his work in August 2016, they invested Rs 20 lakh to launch the laundromat business UClean in January 2017. Today, the company is valued at Rs 100 crore.

Arunabh Sinha was making Rs 84 lakh a year until the IITian decided to quit. This is according to NBT. Anurabh used to live in a little house. Being a conscientious student, he started preparing for the IIT in Class 8.

To augment his earnings, he also enrolled in classes. After class 12, he received an acceptance to IIT. His family struggled to find the money to pay for his college education. After graduating from college, he was sent overseas. In 2015, he tied the knot. UClean was not his first venture. Franglobal is the name of the company he founded.

He joined Tribo Hotels after their failed venture. His current company was started by him in 2015. Its first store opened in Vasant Kunj. His relatives didn't think much of his business. But Arunabh was not to be discouraged. Gunjan and Arunabh, residents of Faridabad, were motivated to launch a laundry business by the thriving laundromat scene in South East Asian countries.

There were attempts to uberize the washing industry at the beginning of the 2010s, but logistics remained a major problem. The couple had many challenges, both personally and professionally, despite the great premise.

The fact that Arunabh left his well-paying career to "wash people's dirty linen" upset his family. Even though he had successfully run a fledgling company called Franglobal, he had trouble locating investors. They succeeded in persuading a dry cleaner to contribute and launch the first two UClean locations. For them to find an investor, it took 100 days.

There has been no turning back since that point. What began with a seed investment of Rs. 20 lakh has grown to a current turnover of Rs. 100 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pakistan Elections 2024: Final trigger for an imploding Pakistan?

Meet genius girl who passed school at 10, UG at 13, became India’s youngest Phd holder at 22; is also world champion...

'Lost courage to contest polls': PM Modi's sharp attack on opposition

FIR against Poonam Pandey, manager for 'spreading fake news' in connection with her death hoax

Meet superstar, whose boyfriend faked his death to avoid legal case, disappeared abroad with new girlfriend, now he...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE