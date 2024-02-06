Meet IIT graduate, who left Rs 84 lakh job to build Rs 100 crore company with his wife, their business is...

The company has achieved a turnover of Rs 100 crore and expanded into a 323-store network spread across 93 cities.

One who ventures into unexplored markets and finds success there is a brilliant entrepreneur. Laundry takes a lot of work, as anyone who lives alone can attest. Gunjan Taneja became aware of the unpleasant fact that laundry is a major task. Anurabh Sinha, a Bihar native, and his wife Gunjan Sinha started a laundry business.

Arunabh Sinha managed the operations of several budget hotels in Northern India. As Arunabh helped them expand their business in North India, she found out that the biggest problem they were facing nationwide was related to laundry.

As a result, the couple decided to set up the laundry industry and offer "quality and consistent services". After Arunabh quit his work in August 2016, they invested Rs 20 lakh to launch the laundromat business UClean in January 2017. Today, the company is valued at Rs 100 crore.

Arunabh Sinha was making Rs 84 lakh a year until the IITian decided to quit. This is according to NBT. Anurabh used to live in a little house. Being a conscientious student, he started preparing for the IIT in Class 8.

To augment his earnings, he also enrolled in classes. After class 12, he received an acceptance to IIT. His family struggled to find the money to pay for his college education. After graduating from college, he was sent overseas. In 2015, he tied the knot. UClean was not his first venture. Franglobal is the name of the company he founded.

He joined Tribo Hotels after their failed venture. His current company was started by him in 2015. Its first store opened in Vasant Kunj. His relatives didn't think much of his business. But Arunabh was not to be discouraged. Gunjan and Arunabh, residents of Faridabad, were motivated to launch a laundry business by the thriving laundromat scene in South East Asian countries.

There were attempts to uberize the washing industry at the beginning of the 2010s, but logistics remained a major problem. The couple had many challenges, both personally and professionally, despite the great premise.

The fact that Arunabh left his well-paying career to "wash people's dirty linen" upset his family. Even though he had successfully run a fledgling company called Franglobal, he had trouble locating investors. They succeeded in persuading a dry cleaner to contribute and launch the first two UClean locations. For them to find an investor, it took 100 days.

There has been no turning back since that point. What began with a seed investment of Rs. 20 lakh has grown to a current turnover of Rs. 100 crore.