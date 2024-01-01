Meet IIT alumnus who leads Rs 221000 crore govt company as chairman, MD

He has over 33 years of industry experience in the power sector at various key positions in leading CPSUs.

Several IIT alumni are not just leading big corporate companies, but also heading some government-owned companies. They started working for an organisation in a junior role and were later elevated to the top post of the company. One such IIT alumnus is RK Tyagi, chairman and managing director of the government-owned Power Grid Corporation. He was recently appointed to his current role and took charge on January 1, 2024. His full name is Ravindra Kumar Tyagi.

The 57-year-old holds an electrical engineering degree from Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh. Later, he also completed his M Tech in Energy Studies at IIT Delhi. He is a 'fulbright scholar' from Carnegie Mellon University, US. Before assuming charge as CMD, he was Director (Operations) of Power Grid.

He has over 33 years of industry experience in the power sector at various key positions in leading CPSUs. He has handled multi-disciplinary work in various business areas of the company such as Asset Management. The company is owned by the Ministry of Power, the government of India. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 221000 crore as of January 1, 2024.

