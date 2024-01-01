Meet man, college dropout, who turned small venture into Rs 25527 crore company, his net worth is...

The 74-year-old has been in the dairy business for more than 50 years.

There are several success stories of college dropouts who made their billion-dollar empires. Even without having a professional degree, they are heading some leading companies in India and abroad. In this article, we will tell you about one such person. His name is RG Chandramogan. He started a small venture in 1970 to make ice cream and has now turned it into a Rs 25,527 crore company. He is the chairman of Hatsun Agro Product, one of India's leading private dairy companies. The company owns Arun Icecreams.

The 74-year-old has been in the dairy business for more than 50 years. He runs the company with the help of his son C Sathyan, managing director of Hatsun Agro Product, which has a market cap of Rs 25,527 crore as of January 1, 2024. According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires Ranking, he has a net worth of Rs 19,140 crore (USD 2.3 billion) as of January 1, 2024.

His company's well-known brands of ice creams, milk and curd are Arun, Arokya and Hatsun. The company also exports dairy ingredients to 42 countries. His first ice creams were sold on pushcarts. Born in Virudhunagar District of Tamil Nadu, Chandramogan is a recipient of the prestigious patronage award in 2018 from the Indian Dairy Association.

READ | Ratan Tata to sell all his 77900 shares in this company in upcoming IPO