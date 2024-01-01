Meet man, college dropout, who turned small venture into Rs 25527 crore company, his net worth is...

Headlines

Meet doctorate vegetable seller, he has 4 Master's degree, left his job as...

Zomato food delivery to cost more now, after getting Rs 9700000 tips on New Year’s Eve platform hikes…

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

DMK MP compares BJP IT cell to 'Jobless barbers', after Bihari-toiket remark

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Cape Town

5 Indian legends who never scored a Test century in South Africa

9 varieties of chocolate

9 Health benefits of saffron

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

India's most successful actor has 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Amitabh, Rajni, Shah Rukh, Prabhas combined

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, college dropout, who turned small venture into Rs 25527 crore company, his net worth is...

The 74-year-old has been in the dairy business for more than 50 years.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 05:43 PM IST

article-main
File photo: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are several success stories of college dropouts who made their billion-dollar empires. Even without having a professional degree, they are heading some leading companies in India and abroad. In this article, we will tell you about one such person. His name is RG Chandramogan. He started a small venture in 1970 to make ice cream and has now turned it into a Rs 25,527 crore company. He is the chairman of Hatsun Agro Product, one of India's leading private dairy companies. The company owns Arun Icecreams.

The 74-year-old has been in the dairy business for more than 50 years. He runs the company with the help of his son C Sathyan, managing director of Hatsun Agro Product, which has a market cap of Rs 25,527 crore as of January 1, 2024. According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires Ranking, he has a net worth of Rs 19,140 crore (USD 2.3 billion) as of January 1, 2024.

His company's well-known brands of ice creams, milk and curd are Arun, Arokya and Hatsun. The company also exports dairy ingredients to 42 countries. His first ice creams were sold on pushcarts. Born in Virudhunagar District of Tamil Nadu, Chandramogan is a recipient of the prestigious patronage award in 2018 from the Indian Dairy Association.

READ | Ratan Tata to sell all his 77900 shares in this company in upcoming IPO

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man quenches thirst of squirrel with water bottle, internet hearts it

Spotify users facing massive crashing issues on Android

Job scam that offered money to 'impregnate' women busted, 8 arrested

Japan Earthquake Live Updates: More powerful earthquakes could hit country, tsunamis can continue for next 1-2 days

Watch: Manoj Bajpayee shares 'unforgettable memories' from 2023, says 'grateful for every challenge'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE