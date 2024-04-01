Meet girl, built Rs 100 crore firm in 1 year, she is just 16-year-old, she made a fortune by...

Her firm has raised $450,000 ( Rs 3.7 crore) at a valuation of Rs100 crore.

Microsoft, Google, and Meta are a few of the leading businesses supporting the development and expansion of the digital world. Even if prominent figures like Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and Mark Zuckerberg are leading the way in technical advancements, many others do as well. DeepMind's manager at Google, Demis Hassabis, is a very intelligent man.

DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis topped other prominent figures including Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX, and Sundar Pichai of DeepMind's parent company Alphabet to be awarded the world's smartest CEO, according to a Preply report. Everything you require to know about Demis Hassabis is provided here.

Born in North London, Demis is an entrepreneur and AI researcher who started as a video game AI coder. In addition to being the UK government's AI advisor, Hassabis is currently the CEO and co-founder of DeepMind.

A seasoned leader in the AI industry, Demis was a chess prodigy who made a name for himself in the game at the age of four. When Hassabis reached 13 and became a master, he was captain of numerous of the England juvenile chess teams. He represented the University of Cambridge in the Oxford-Cambridge varsity chess tournaments in 1995, 1996, and 1997, winning half blue.

His parents homeschooled him throughout that short time. He pursued his studies at the state-funded comprehensive Christ's College, Finchley in East Finchley, North London. He completed his examinations two years ahead of schedule, at the ages of 15 and 16, respectively.

Demis pursued his education at several esteemed institutions, such as Bullfrog Productions and Cambridge University, to expand his knowledge in artificial intelligence, game design, and other academic fields. A PhD in cognitive neuroscience was also granted to him by the University College London (UCL).

In 2010, Hassabis, Shane Legg, and Mustafa Suleyman co-founded DeepMind, an artificial intelligence company focused on machine learning. Hassabis and Legg grew close while postdocs at the Gatsby Computational Neuroscience Unit. He was related to Suleyman as well. Additionally, Hassabis recruited David Silver, a fellow Elixir developer and college classmate.

DeepMind wants to "solve intelligence" before employing it "to solve everything else." More precisely, DeepMind combines concepts from systems neuroscience with new developments in machine learning and computer technology to find extremely efficient general-purpose learning strategies that will aid in the creation of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

In 2014, Google acquired DeepMind for £400 million, or Rs 4,053 crore. DeepMind Health has since been merged into Google Health, even though the majority of the company still works for an independent organisation with a presence in London. DeepMind made about 60.9 million pounds (about $74.9 million, or Rs 623 crore) in profit in 2022.