Meet Dr Sabahat S. Azim, former IAS and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus who founded Glocal Healthcare, company worth crores

Dr Syed Sabahat Azim is a social entrepreneur and a trained doctor who left his position as a 2000-batch IAS officer to start Glocal Healthcare Systems in 2010. He has more than two decades of medical expertise and has received training from IIM Ahmedabad in a variety of subjects, including self-help group training, infrastructure, and financing. He has also served in positions as high as Secretary to the Chief Minister of Tripura.

The death of Dr Azim's father during surgery at a private hospital in Kolkata was the trigger-point for him to become an entrepreneur. He realized that if such a disaster could happen to his father due to a lack of medical facilities, it could happen to any citizen of India. Thus, he resigned as an IAS officer to launch GHS, seeking to offer the underserved greater access to quality healthcare services by setting up hospitals across small towns and villages.

Dr Azim spends most of his time in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal. He launched GHS in a village with a small health center of 30 beds. After launching the first Glocal hospital at Sonamukhi in Bankura, his hospital chain has expanded, and he now has a presence in various West Bengal districts, including Birbhum, Bankura, Murshidabad, Burdwan, Darjeeling, and Nadia.

For his extraordinary work in providing affordable healthcare to people living in rural parts of India, Dr Azim was named the Social Entrepreneur of 2020 by the World Economic Forum's Schwab Foundation for Social Enterprise. He believes that as human beings, we all have multiple identities, but none of them are important. He wants to be known for the works he does in life, and that is the only predominant factor.

