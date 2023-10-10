Meet CA who started his career in 1994, worked in SBI for 12 years, now leads Rs 58,765 crore company

He has over three decades of experience in financial services.

Navneet Munot is the MD and CEO of HDFC Asset Management, which has a market capitalisation of Rs 58,765 crore as of October 10, 2023. He began his career in 1994 with Aditya Birla Group where worked in various spheres of the financial services business. He was appointed to his current role in HDFC in February 2021.

He has over three decades of experience in financial services. On Tuesday, Munot was also elected as the chairman of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). He will take charge from October 16. Munot is a Chartered Accountant (CA) who joined Morgan Stanley Investment Management in 2007 as an Executive Director and head of the multi-strategy boutique.

In 2008, he joined SBI Funds Management Private Ltd and worked as an Executive Director and CIO. As the CIO, he was responsible for overseeing investments of over USD 150 billion across various asset classes in mutual funds and segregated accounts. He was also a nominee director on the Board of SBI Pension Funds Private Limited.

Munot belongs to Rajasthan and has a Masters degree in Accountancy and Business Statistics. He is also a charter holder of CFA Institute and CAIA Institute and has done Financial Risk Management (FRM). Presently, he is also the chairman of the Board of the Indian Association of Investment Professionals (CFA Society, India).

