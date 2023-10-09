Meet banker who worked in SBI for 33 years, now leads Rs 71,805 crore company

He held various responsibilities in SBI during his 33-year stint with India's largest lender. He worked there till 2014.

Rakesh Sharma began his career with the State Bank of India (SBI) in 1980 as a probationary officer (PO). The 58-year-old banker is now leading IDBI Bank as MD and CEO. He took this role on October 10, 2018. Sharma is a seasoned banker with over 40 years of experience in various banks.

He is leading IDBI Bank which has a market capitalisation of Rs 71,805 crore company as of October 9, 2023. Before joining the bank, he headed Canara Bank as MD and CEO for three years till July 2018.

He held various responsibilities in SBI during his 33-year stint with India's largest lender. He worked there till 2014. He then moved to Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. as MD & CEO and served there for a period of 18 months (April 2014 to September 2015). He joined Canara Bank in September 2015 as part of the Government of India's Mission Indradhanush to revive public sector banks. Born on July 02, 1958, Sharma is a Post Graduate in Economics and a CAIIB. He has expertise in accountancy, agriculture and rural economy, banking, economics etc.

About IDBI Bank

DBI Bank is a development finance institution under the ownership of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and the Government of India. It was established in 1964 as the Industrial Development Bank of India which provided financial services to the industrial sector.