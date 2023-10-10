Headlines

Meet banker with 33 years of experience, who now leads Rs 67,558 crore govt company

After serving for 33 years in the erstwhile Vijaya Bank, he joined the Rs 67,558 crore company as Executive Director in 2021.

DNA Web Team

Oct 10, 2023

K Satyanarayana Raju has 33 years of experience in the banking sector. He joined the erstwhile Vijaya Bank (now Bank of Baroda) in 1988. After over three-decades-long career in the banking sector, Raju joined Canara Bank as Executive Director in March 2021. After two years, Raju appointed was appointed Managing Director and CEO of Canara Bank, which is an Indian public sector bank based in Bangalore. 

He is now heading the state-owned bank since February 2023 as MD and CEO. The bank has a market capitalisation of Rs 67,558 crore as of October 9. The share price of the bank was Rs 371.85 on Tuesday.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Physics and did his Post Graduate in Business Administration (Banking and Finance) and CAIIB. He has rich experience in all segments of banking including branch banking, corporate credit etc.

After joining Canara Bank in 2021, he oversaw various verticals in Canara Bank including information technology and digital banking. During his 33 years’ banking career, he has headed various branches for 12 years including a specialised corporate banking branch. He was regional head of Shimoga, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

He has served as a Director in BoB Financial Solutions Limited, Subsidiary of Bank of Baroda. He was also a member of the steering committee of BOB-IIT Bombay Innovation Centre.

