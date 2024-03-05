Twitter
Meet woman who built Rs 1400 crore company with just 2 sewing machines, today is India's richest...

Anita Dongre is a well-known fashion designer in India. She has her own clothing brand, with brand ambassadors including Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood star Beyonce.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 06:45 AM IST

Difficulties come in everyone's life, some more than others. Some people give up in the face of challenges, while others fight and win. Anita was among those who didn't give in to struggles and kept fighting. The result of her fight is evident today as she stands among India's wealthiest designers. Anita Dongre, who started with just two sewing machines, has built a fashion brand worth over Rs 1400 crore through her determination alone. Today's story is about Anita's struggle leading to success.

Anita Dongre is a well-known fashion designer in India. She has her own clothing brand 'House of Anita Dongre', with brand ambassadors including Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood star Beyonce.  

She has online and offline stores under the name House of Anita Dongre. The valuation of her fashion brand has crossed Rs 1400 crore. Her clothes were rejected at first. No store wanted to keep her designed clothes, but today she is among the top designers in the country.

Her interest in fashion came from her mother, who used to sew clothes in a garment store. Anita found inspiration in that. At the age of 19, she decided she wanted to be a fashion designer. Her family opposed this decision as they found the fashion industry uncomfortable and didn't want their daughter to go into it. Despite opposition from her family, Anita took this step. She continued to receive her mother's support at every step. She started her work with just two sewing machines along with her siblings.

Challenges and difficulties arose. Anita was the first woman in her family of 50 people to earn. At just 20 years old, she started earning and became financially independent. But Anita didn't stop there; she kept growing. She saw that women were not equally represented in the fashion and clothing brand industry. This fact bothered her, and she decided to eliminate this gap. She started her brand from a 300 sq ft space. She fused Indian crafting with Western fashion. She faced rejection from shopping malls and fashion shops when her clothes didn't sell.

When her clothes didn't sell, she decided to start her own brand. In 1995, she opened her first brand. 

House of Anita Dongre includes AND (western wear), Global Desi (contemporary line) and Pinkcity (jewelry). In 2017, she opened sustainable luxury brand Grassroots in Manhattan at age 53. The fashion house has 280 exclusive brand stores in total. 

According to Forbes, Anita is the richest female fashion designer in India with a net worth of Rs 83.21 crore and is known as is often referred to as the "Queen of Prêt" by Indian media.

