Business

Kapur’s Zyber 365 Group, Asia’s fastest unicorn, and CashKaro, India’s largest cashback giant, join hands

Pearl Kapur recently became India’s Youngest Billionaire at 27. He is the founder of Asia’s fastest unicorn, Zyber 365 Group.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 07:22 PM IST

CashKaro, India’s largest cashback platform and  Zyber 365 joins hands with CashKaro to integrate decentralised blockchain technologies in the cashback and online retail space as well as to become a technology partner in the decentralised technology space.

Zyber 365 Group is founded by Pearl Kapur and Anurrag Singh is heading as CTO. Zyber 365 Group is a multinational conglomerate enriching lives in consensus sustainability, securing the Gglobe. Zyber 365 initiated Zyber 365 BlockEd School of Blockchain with an initiative of Zyber 365 VC Fund alongside AI retail Cashless Stores. Zyber 365 is currently valued at 1.2 billion USD. 

Cashkaro is founded by Swati Bhargava and Rohan Bhargava. It is an Indian cashback and coupon site. They are backed by Ratan Tata and Indian VC firms, Kalaari Capital, Affle Global. With over two million registered users, CashKaro is a one-stop destination for savings across 1500+ e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Ajio, etc. Cashkaro has raised more than 30 million USD in investment with a team of 400 people headquartered in Gurgaon.

Embarking on a transformative journey poised to revolutionize the landscape of online retail and cashback services, together, they unveil an unprecedented integration of decentralized blockchain technologies into CashBack and Online Retail Space, poised to redefine the very essence of cashback in the Decentralised realm. 

This groundbreaking alliance marks a pivotal juncture in the evolution of CashBack Space and Online e-commerce, promising unparalleled Innovation, Scalability, transparency, and efficiency for consumers and retailers alike.  Prepare to witness the dawn of a new era in the dynamic realm of CashBack space and online retail, as Zyber 365 Group and CashKaro chart an innovative course towards unparalleled success and prosperity.

Pearl Kapur’s statement, CEO, Zyber 365 Group

"As the CEO of Zyber 365 Group, I'm thrilled to announce our exciting collaboration with CashKaro, India's premier cashback platform. This partnership represents a significant leap forward in merging blockchain technology with cashback services, promising innovation and transparency for both consumers and retailers. Together, we're embarking on a journey to reshape the online retail landscape, and we're dedicated to achieving unprecedented success in this endeavor."

Rohan and Swati, Co-Founders, CashKaro also shared their vision with this collaboration. They said, “This collaboration not only solidifies CashKaro's position as a tech leader but also elevates the entire industry towards a more innovative, secure, and transparent future. It marks a major step forward in integrating blockchain technology with cashback programs. By leveraging blockchain, we're ushering in an era of innovation and transparency that benefits everyone involved - consumers, retailers, and the industry as a whole. For consumers, this means greater control and visibility & for retailers, this partnership unlocks scalability and efficiency.”

Anurrag Singh, CTO, Zyber365

"As Zyber 365 Group's Chief Technology Officer, I'm thrilled with our partnership with CashKaro, India's premier cashback platform. By implementing advanced cryptographic protocols and distributed ledger technology and NFTs we aim to give Experience of Blockchain Technology to Online Retail User where he sees that his data, his transactions, his Invoices and more are managed on the Decentralised cloud and is available to him forever on or outside the platform as it is stored with decentralised nodes where their information will reside forever."

Samiraj Singh, CFO, Zyber 365 Group

"I anticipate our collaboration with CashKaro to not only drive substantial growth in valuation and revenue but also to attract a dedicated following of blockchain enthusiasts to the cashback platform. By integrating blockchain technology into the cashback and online retail space, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of innovation, appealing to a burgeoning community of blockchain followers. This strategic move will not only elevate our platform's prominence within the blockchain space but also enhance CashKaro's reputation as a pioneer in adopting cutting-edge technology. Together, we are poised to captivate both  mainstream consumers and blockchain aficionados, solidifying our position as leaders in the digital commerce realm.

