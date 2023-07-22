Headlines

Josephine Chaplin, actress and Charlie Chaplin's daughter, dies at 74

Age is just a number: Meet Jim Arrington, 90-year-old world's oldest bodybuilder

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani report card: How Mukesh Ambani's children performed last quarter

Meet Delhi-born MIT student who created device that can order pizza or Subway with your mind

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor watch Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer together at IMAX theatre

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Josephine Chaplin, actress and Charlie Chaplin's daughter, dies at 74

Age is just a number: Meet Jim Arrington, 90-year-old world's oldest bodybuilder

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

5 health benefits of consuming garlic early morning

10 heavily anticipated Bollywood films that were shelved

Meet Swiss footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

DNA: 'Climate change' bomb may explode in Europe

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Josephine Chaplin, actress and Charlie Chaplin's daughter, dies at 74

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor watch Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer together at IMAX theatre

Ranveer Singh sings Shah Rukh Khan's Yeh Dil Deewana while promoting RRKPK, netizens say 'cringe at its best'

HomeBusiness

Business

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani report card: How Mukesh Ambani's children performed last quarter

Mukesh Amban news: Akash Ambani-led Reliance Jio's net profit rose 12 percent to Rs 4863 crore.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 08:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries has released its financial results for the April-June quarter. The senior Ambani has trifurcated his business into his three children. Akash Ambani is at the helm of the company's telecom business, Isha Ambani looks after the retail business and Anant Ambani the petrochemical business. Here's a report card of how the three sectors performed under Ambani's children.

Akash Ambani-led Reliance Jio's net profit rose 12 percent to Rs 4863 crore. The company's operational revenue was Rs 24042 crore, an increase of 10 percent. However, according to experts, the performance was lower than expected. Due to rise in expenditure and tariff costs, profit and revenue have taken a hit. The firm's spending rose to Rs 17,594 crore. In terms of the number of subscribers, Jio is India's largest company with 30.4 lakh subscribers.

Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail's profit increased by 18.8 percent to Rs 2448 crore. The company's gross revenue also saw a 19 percent hike to Rs 69,948 crore. The company opened a total of 555 new stores. The footfall at the company's stores increased to 2.49 crore.

Anant Ambani leads the company's new energy business, linked to Reliance's petrochemical business. The petrochemical business witnessed a slump because of a 31 percent decrease in the prices of crude oil. In the last quarter, the company's petrochemical business's revenue dropped by 17.7 percent to Rs 133031 crore.

The EBITDA during the period was Rs 15271 crore, which is 23.2 percent lower.

The company's consolidated revenue was Rs 2,31,132 crore, which is 4.7 percent lower than the same period last year. The company's net profit declined to Rs 16011 crore.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BJP MP breaks down, attacks Mamata Banerjee govt over crime against women during West Bengal panchayat polls

Meet Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy aka Peaky Blinders' Tommy Shelby; he hates interviews and doesn't own smartphone

Project K is officially titled Kalki 2898 AD; Prabhas' messiah gives Dune vibes in first look of dystopian sci-fi saga

Rent hikes result in payday bonanza for King Charles III, details inside

Manipur shocker: Truth behind video of women paraded naked, gang raped; how fake news prompted revenge

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE