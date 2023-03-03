Indian spirits set to replace Western liquor brands in Russia: Report

File Photo

Producer of the world’s third-most-popular whisky, Officer’s Choice, Indian company Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD) is all likely to enter the Russian market, as per business daily Kommersant. The Indian company also announced on Tuesday that Russian vodka manufacturer Alcohol Siberian Group (ASG) will be the only distributor of two ABD brands.

As per Kommersant, ABD is looking to capture the market share that was left vacant after the exit of some Western brands and that the Indian company’s brands have not been marketed in Russia before.

The deliveries of ABD products started in February and while the specific sales volume is not known yet, the contract is valid until October 2025.

Officer’s Choice Blue whisky from rare Scotch malts and Indian grain spirits will reportedly cost between 1,000 and 1,200 rubles ($13-$16) for a 0.75-liter bottle. Sterling Reserve premium blend’s price in Russia will range from 1,100 rubles to 1,500 rubles ($14-$20) per bottle.

For the unversed, India is the producer of 60% of the world’s whisky, with ABD exporting to over 20 countries. The company’s revenue in the 2021 financial year exceeded $765 million.