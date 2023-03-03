Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Indian spirits set to replace Western liquor brands in Russia: Report

The deliveries of ABD products started in February and while the specific sales volume is not known yet, the contract is valid until October 2025.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

Indian spirits set to replace Western liquor brands in Russia: Report
File Photo

Producer of the world’s third-most-popular whisky, Officer’s Choice, Indian company Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD) is all likely to enter the Russian market, as per business daily Kommersant. The Indian company also announced on Tuesday that Russian vodka manufacturer Alcohol Siberian Group (ASG) will be the only distributor of two ABD brands. 

As per Kommersant, ABD is looking to capture the market share that was left vacant after the exit of some Western brands and that the Indian company’s brands have not been marketed in Russia before.

READ | Meet Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland's longest-serving chief minister, set for record fifth term

The deliveries of ABD products started in February and while the specific sales volume is not known yet, the contract is valid until October 2025.

Officer’s Choice Blue whisky from rare Scotch malts and Indian grain spirits will reportedly cost between 1,000 and 1,200 rubles ($13-$16) for a 0.75-liter bottle. Sterling Reserve premium blend’s price in Russia will range from 1,100 rubles to 1,500 rubles ($14-$20) per bottle.

READ | Maharashtra: 14-year-old hangs self to death in Palghar, 'suicide note' talks of sexual abuse by father

For the unversed, India is the producer of 60% of the world’s whisky, with ABD exporting to over 20 countries. The company’s revenue in the 2021 financial year exceeded $765 million.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pune-bound AirAsia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.