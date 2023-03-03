Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Maharashtra: 14-year-old hangs self to death in Palghar, 'suicide note' talks of sexual abuse by father

The 14-year-old girl ended her life three days back at her family residence in Valiv and the note was found on Thursday, he said. After her death, the minor's body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

Maharashtra: 14-year-old hangs self to death in Palghar, 'suicide note' talks of sexual abuse by father
File Photo

In Vasai taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, a 14-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself to death at her house. Police recovered a "suicide note" from the spot in which she accused her father of sexually abusing her, an official said.

The 14-year-old girl ended her life three days back at her family residence in Valiv and the note was found on Thursday, he said. After her death, the minor's body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered. 

READ | 'Had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack': Rahul Gandhi launches scathing attack at Centre

"In the suicide note purportedly written by the girl, she alleged that her father sexually abused her. It also said that although she raised the issue with her mother, the latter failed to take any action on it," an official said. 

READ | Pune-bound AirAsia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar

In the note, the girl sought strict punishment for her father, he said, adding that a probe into the case is on.

    TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
    More
    Popular Stories
    More
    listnews
    listnews
    listnews
    listnews
    listnews
    Most Viewed
    More
    Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
    Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
    Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party
    Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
    Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
    Speed Reads
    More
    First-image
    Pune-bound AirAsia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    Most Watched
    More
    DNA Originals
    More
    listnews
    listnews
    listnews
    listnews
    listnews

    Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.