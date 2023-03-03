Maharashtra: 14-year-old hangs self to death in Palghar, 'suicide note' talks of sexual abuse by father

File Photo

In Vasai taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, a 14-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself to death at her house. Police recovered a "suicide note" from the spot in which she accused her father of sexually abusing her, an official said.

The 14-year-old girl ended her life three days back at her family residence in Valiv and the note was found on Thursday, he said. After her death, the minor's body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered.

"In the suicide note purportedly written by the girl, she alleged that her father sexually abused her. It also said that although she raised the issue with her mother, the latter failed to take any action on it," an official said.

In the note, the girl sought strict punishment for her father, he said, adding that a probe into the case is on.