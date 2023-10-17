Headlines

How Shantanu Naidu became friends with billionaire Ratan Tata, now runs a company worth over Rs 5 crore

Shantanu Naidu first came to the limelight after a video of him celebrating Ratan Tata’s birthday went viral.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated billionaires in India with a massive fan following on social media platforms. The former chairman of Tata Sons is known for his wisdom, business knowledge, investments and charitable acts. Ratan Tata isn’t seen in public much but whenever he is spotted by the paparazzis, he is often with his personal assistant Shantanu Naidu who is also a general manager at his company. Shantanu Naidu first came to the limelight after a video of him celebrating Ratan Tata’s birthday went viral. Since then, Shantanu Naidu has become a known face in the industry. Although many know Naidu as founder of Goodfellows and Ratan Tata’s assistant, only a few are aware of how he ended up working for the billionaire.

Shantanu Naidu was born and brought up in Pune and he secured his engineering degree from Savitribai Phule Pune University in 2014. After his graduation, Naidu went on to pursue Masters in Business Administration from Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management in 2016. After his graduation, Naidu landed a job at Tata Elxsi in Pune as an automobile design engineer. As mentioned in an exclusive report by Your Story, Shantanu Naidu revealed that he would come across dog carcasses that had been run over by speeding vehicles and to resolve this problem, he got the idea to make collars for dogs that would make them visible at night even without streetlights.

To get support for his idea, Naidu wrote a letter to Ratan Tata with details of his business venture. Surprisingly, Ratan Tata invited him to meet and discuss the venture. The meeting of two dog lovers led to their friendship which helped Naid to land a job as Ratan Tata’s assistant. He also got a job as general manager and the billionaire also invested in Naidu's new startup Goodfellows that is aimed to assist senior citizens. The startup is reportedly worth around Rs 5 crore.

