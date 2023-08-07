Headlines

How IIT Kanpur grad founded two startups worth Rs 18,000 crore, new gym chain caught Ratan Tata’s eye; net worth is…

IIT Kanpur alumnus Mukesh Bansal has started several successful businesses, with the most profitable ventures of the entrepreneur being Myntra and Cure Fit.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

Mukesh Bansal is one of the most successful entrepreneurs of India and is the man behind India’s biggest clothing and accessories website Myntra. However, Myntra is not the only venture Bansal is known for, and he is also the founder of India’s biggest fitness and gym chain Cure Fit.

Mukesh Bansal, who is a graduate of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, started his career by working for Deloitte for two years, based in the company’s Chicago office. He soon started working in multiple Silicon Valley companies, from where he got the idea to open his own startup venture.

Teaming up with Ashutosh Lawania and Vineet Saxena, Mukesh Bansal founded Myntra in 2007 as a gifting platform. Soon, the brand transformed into India’s biggest clothing and accessories online shop, retaining the top spot in the industry for over a decade.

Myntra was soon acquired by Flipkart in a massive Rs 2,730 crore deal, and Bansal became the Head of Commerce and Advertising Business. Under his leadership, Flipkart ended up achieving over Rs 41,364 crore in revenue.

However, Mukesh Bansal’s startup journey didn’t stop there. In 2016, Cure Fit, which is a health and fitness company. Cure Fit has multiple brands falling under it like Eat Fit and Cult.fit, which is a widely successful gym chain, with hundreds of locations across the country.

Cult.fit became a huge success because of its specialized classes and fitness routines, endorsed by Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. The success of Mukesh Bansal’s gym chain attracted the eye of Ratan Tata, one of India’s richest businessmen.

Ratan Tata became a major investor in Cure Fit and Cult.fit, taking Mukesh Bansal’s company to another level. Tata ended up investing Rs 620 crore in the company, taking the total valuation of Cult.fit and Cure Fit to Rs 12,411 crore, according to The Economic Times.

When joining the valuation of both Myntra and Cure Fit, Mukesh Bansal’s businesses have a total worth of over Rs 18,000 crore. In 2022, Mukesh Bansal had a net worth of over Rs 4200 crore.

