Most expensive Indian song likely to be in this film as makers spent Rs 90 crore on songs, it’s not Shah Rukh’s Jawan

This Chennai woman used to earn just 50 paise, now runs Rs 2 lakh per day revenue company; her net worth is…

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia announce extended 18-man squad, star batter left out

Sunny Deol shares his thoughts on dad Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in RRKPK: 'He is the only actor...'

'Marry your best friend': Deepika Padukone's heartwarming note dedicated to Ranveer Singh goes viral

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia announce extended 18-man squad, star batter left out

Weight loss tips: Low calorie fruits to lose belly fat

India's highest-paid bank CEOs in FY23

AI reimagines South superstars as Ken in Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma talks about Seema Haider-Sachin Meena's cross-border romance: 'Love knows no boundaries'

Ram Charan's last film RRR was super successful and Shankar's political thriller Game Changer will be his first film after RRR, which was directed by SS Rajamouli.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

The potential of Indian box office has grown significantly in the last two decades and this is the reason why producers are not thinking twice before investing huge amount of money in films. The budget of the some recent films has left everyone stunned and the fees charged by actors are now mind-boggling. In this article, we will talk about India’s most expensive song ever and it is from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film, Game Changer.

Ram Charan’s last film RRR was super successful and Shankar’s political thriller Game Changer will be his first film after RRR, which was directed by SS Rajamouli. Not many details are available about Game Changer and it is still unclear when this film will hit the theatres.

It is a well-known fact that Shankar loves to create grandeur and he is known for spending huge amount of money in hi films. The song ‘Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive’ from 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in lead roles is the most expensive Indian song so far but according to reports Shankar is set to raise the bar once again with Game Changer. Notably, 2.0 was also directed by Shankar.

As of now, Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive which was made for Rs 20 crore and Zinda Banda (Rs 15 crore) from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan are the most expensive Indian songs ever. According to a report published in Track Tollywood, Shankar has spent as much as Rs 90 crore for songs of Game Changer. With a budget of Rs 90 crore, it is highly likely that Shankar’s Game Changer could feature the most expensive Indian song ever.

