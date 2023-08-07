Most expensive Indian song likely to be in this film as makers spent Rs 90 crore on songs, it’s not Shah Rukh’s Jawan

Ram Charan’s last film RRR was super successful and Shankar’s political thriller Game Changer will be his first film after RRR, which was directed by SS Rajamouli.

The potential of Indian box office has grown significantly in the last two decades and this is the reason why producers are not thinking twice before investing huge amount of money in films. The budget of the some recent films has left everyone stunned and the fees charged by actors are now mind-boggling. In this article, we will talk about India’s most expensive song ever and it is from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film, Game Changer.

Ram Charan’s last film RRR was super successful and Shankar’s political thriller Game Changer will be his first film after RRR, which was directed by SS Rajamouli. Not many details are available about Game Changer and it is still unclear when this film will hit the theatres.

It is a well-known fact that Shankar loves to create grandeur and he is known for spending huge amount of money in hi films. The song ‘Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive’ from 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in lead roles is the most expensive Indian song so far but according to reports Shankar is set to raise the bar once again with Game Changer. Notably, 2.0 was also directed by Shankar.

As of now, Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive which was made for Rs 20 crore and Zinda Banda (Rs 15 crore) from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan are the most expensive Indian songs ever. According to a report published in Track Tollywood, Shankar has spent as much as Rs 90 crore for songs of Game Changer. With a budget of Rs 90 crore, it is highly likely that Shankar’s Game Changer could feature the most expensive Indian song ever.