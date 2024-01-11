Google begins massive layoff, founders who sold Rs 14700 crore brand to...

In light of these changes, Google has reallocated its augmented reality endeavors to the Android and hardware teams, signaling a strategic shift in its approach to AR development.

Google has recently confirmed the termination of several positions in its hardware sector, particularly affecting the augmented reality (AR) division, amidst the departure of Fitbit co-founders James Park, Eric Friedman, and other key Fitbit executives.

The tech giant, which acquired the wearable technology company Fitbit for Rs 14700 crore in 2019, is making significant changes. "A few hundred roles are being eliminated in the Devices and Services area, with the AR Hardware team being the most affected," stated a Google spokesperson.

The Devices & Services department, known for products like Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit devices, is undergoing restructuring. Despite the downsizing in its AR hardware team, Google reaffirms its dedication to AR, focusing on augmented reality features in its products and continuing product partnerships. The spokesperson conveyed this commitment to 9to5Google.

Moreover, Google maintains its focus on the Fitbit user base, promising ongoing innovation in health-related personal AI technologies and further development of the Pixel Watch, the revamped Fitbit app, Fitbit Premium service, and the Fitbit tracker line. "This direction remains a crucial part of our newly restructured organization," the spokesperson added.

As part of the reorganization, Google is transitioning to a functional organizational model. This change means a unified hardware engineering team will oversee Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit hardware, led by a singular head for all Google hardware products.

