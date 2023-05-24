Gautam Adani earned more than Mukesh Ambani, net worth increased by Rs 80,000 crore in 2 days

Gautam Adani had surpassed Mukesh Ambani as the country's richest man last year. He later slipped to the 34th spot. (File)

The last two days have been amazing for billionaire Gautam Adani, who was decimated on the stock market after Hindenburg alleged wrongdoings on the part of the group. Over the previous two days, Gautam Adani's net worth has increased by 9.73 billion dollars (around Rs 80,000 crore).

According to Bloomberg Billionaire research, his net worth has now reached 64.2 billion dollars (around Rs 5,14,000 crore). Once the second richest man on the planet, Adani has moved back to the top 20 list of world's richest people.

He is on the 18th spot. Gautam Adani's net worth increased by 5.35 billion dollars on Monday. He earned 4.38 billion dollars on Tuesday. He had lost around 56.4 billion dollars in net worth after the Hindenburg report.

The report had accused the group of stock manipulation and other financial misappropriations. The Adani Group had rejected the charges. However, within a month, their market capitalisation dropped by Rs 12 lakh crore. He is now Asia's second richest man.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of 84.1 billion dollars, is Asia's richest person. He is the world's 13th richest man. His net worth increased by around 55 lakh dollars (around Rs 45 crore). However, Adani defeated him when it came to earning on the stock market.

Gautam Adani had surpassed Mukesh Ambani as the country's richest man last year. He later slipped to the 34th spot. He has been, however, gaining his ground.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Jain of GQG partner, who ushered a new lease of life to Adani's shares after an infusion of Rs 15000 crore earlier this year. He has made nearly 10000 crore in just three months via the Adani stocks. He had infused Rs 15446 crore on March 2 in Adani stocks. The value of the stocks on Tuesday was Rs 25,515.50 crore, reported BT. This was a profit of Rs 10,069 crore.