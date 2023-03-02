Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

From Satya Nadella to Sundar Pichai, list of top 30 Indian-origin CEOs with highest net worth

Data reveals top 30 Indian-origin CEOs with highest market cap wealth.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 08:01 AM IST

From Satya Nadella to Sundar Pichai, list of top 30 Indian-origin CEOs with highest net worth
From Satya Nadella to Sundar Pichai, list of top 30 Indian-origin CEOs with highest net worth

Top 30 Indian CEOs: A recent list compiled by RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka highlights the top 30 Indian-origin CEOs and their respective market cap wealth in the world. Topping the list is Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, with a total market cap wealth of $1920 billion. Following Nadella is Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, with a market cap wealth of $1209 billion. At number three is Vasant Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, with a market cap wealth of $182 billion.

Other notable CEOs on the list include Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayan at number four with a market cap wealth of $162 billion, and Arvind Krishna of IBM at number five with a market cap wealth of $122 billion. Starbucks CEO Laxman Rasimhan ranks sixth with a wealth of $118 billion, followed by Resma Kevalramani of Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a net worth of $75 billion.

Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron Technology has a market cap wealth of $64 billion, while Anirudh Devgan of Cadence Design Systems has a net worth of $53 billion. Nikesh Arora of Palo Alto Networks has a market cap wealth of $51 billion, and Rangarajan Raghuram of VM Ware has a net worth of $49 billion.

The remaining CEOs on the list include Surendralal Karsanbhai of Emerson Electric, Ganesh Murthy of Microchip Technology, Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks, Sumit Roy of Realty Income Corporation, Mitral of Welltower Conch, Francis K D Souza of Illuminia, Bhavesh V Patel of Loyendelbessel Industries, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman of Enphase Energy, Ajay Gopal of ANSYS, Yamini Rangan of HubSpot, Udit Batra of Jal Nigam, Jai Choudhary of Jascaler, Prahlad Singh of Perkin Elmer, and George Kurian of NetApp.

These CEOs serve as great examples of young and talented individuals from India who have achieved great success and taken up top roles in multinational companies. They continue to inspire and motivate young professionals across the world.

Read more: Post Office Time Deposit Scheme vs Small Finance Bank FD scheme: Which is better for investors?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor turns heads as she stuns in yellow outfit, interacts with fans
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Valentine's Day 2023: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 621 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.