Post Office Time Deposit Scheme vs Small Finance Bank FD scheme: Which is better for investors?

Post Office TD vs Small Finance Bank FD Scheme: With the Reserve Bank's repo rate increasing continuously in the last few months, many banks have hiked their fixed deposit interest rates. This includes small finance banks that are offering higher rates than big banks and even the post office time deposit scheme. So, if you're thinking of investing in either scheme, we have some details about their interest rates and safety measures to help you decide.

The post office time deposit scheme is a safe investment option as the government guarantees the money invested in it. General customers and senior citizens both get a 7 per cent interest rate for a 5-year period.

On the other hand, Unity Small Finance Bank offers a 9 per cent interest rate on an FD of 1001 days to ordinary citizens and 9.5 per cent to senior citizens. Jana Small Finance Bank provides an 8.1 per cent interest rate for a 2 to 3-year FD scheme for ordinary citizens and 8.8 per cent for senior citizens. Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers an 8.51 per cent interest rate to general citizens and 8.76 per cent to senior citizens on a 999-day FD. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank provides an 8 per cent interest rate for a 560-day FD to general citizens and 8.75 per cent to senior citizens.

While investing, keep in mind that in a small finance bank, you will only get insurance for an amount up to Rs 5 lakh. So, if you want to invest a large sum in an FD, the post office time deposit scheme may be a better option for you.

In terms of interest rates, small finance banks seem to offer better rates than the post office TD scheme. However, when it comes to safety measures, the post office scheme is a safer investment as it has the government's backing. Ultimately, the decision comes down to the investor's preference for either higher returns or a safer investment.

