Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Get Apple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy F21 and other phones under Rs 40,000

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Get Apple iPhone, Samsung mobile under Rs 40,000

Flipkart has announced the return of its Big Diwali sale. Members of Flipkart Plus may now shop the deal. Starting on October 19th, the deal will be available to everyone. When you pay for your online order with an SBI Bank card, you'll get an immediate discount of 10% as part of the Big Diwali sale. When you pay using a Paytm wallet or UPI, you'll get a discount of 10%. We have compiled a list of the best smartphones from Samsung, Apple, Google, and Nothing that you can purchase for less than 40,000.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is now on sale on Amazon for Rs 38,990, a reduction of 34%. The smartphone boasts a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and is driven by an A14 Bionic CPU. It 's equipped with iOS 14, and can be upgrade to iOS 16 if you want to. The front-facing camera on this smartphone is 12 megapixels, and it has an IP68 rating for resistance against water.

Samsung Galaxy F21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy F21 FE 5G is presently available for Rs 35,999 on Flipkart. Exchange offers may save customers up to Rs 3,000. The front-facing camera on this smartphone is 32 megapixels, while the phone itself has a 4,500 mAh battery. The smartphone has 128GB of built-in storage space and 8GB of RAM.

Nothing Phone 1

During the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, the price of a Nothing Phone 1 begins at 29,999. The smartphone's 4,500mAh battery is supported by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ 5G CPU. The phone has a 16 megapixel camera on the front for group selfies. Dual 50MP sensors make up the back camera setup.

Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a is now on sale for 34,199. Save up to 1,250 with this special discount on purchases made with your SBI credit card. The smartphone runs on a Google Tensor processor and is powered by a 4,410 mAh battery. The smartphone has 128GB of storage space and 6GB of RAM. The front-facing camera on this device is 8 megapixels.