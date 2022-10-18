Apple iPad 2022 with new colour options launched, price in India starts at Rs 44,900

Photo: Apple

Apple finally unveiled the brand new iPad today with a price tag of Rs 44,900. The new Apple iPad has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and an all-screen design. Apple's has used the A 14 Bionic processor within the new iPad that allows it to run extremely fast and effectively, even while doing intensive activities, so that the device can still last all day on a single charge.

Apple iPad price and availability

Apple's new iPad's Wi-Fi versions start at Rs 44,900, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variants begin at Rs 59,900. The new iPad is available in blue, pink, yellow, and silver, and it comes with either 64GB or 256GB of storage. The new iPad will be available to purchase from apple.com/store and through Apple store.

Apple iPad specifications

The new Apple iPad gets a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina with minimal bezel. The new Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360x1640-pixel, which is nearly 4 million pixels and 500 nits of brightness with True Tone technology.

The upgraded cameras on the new Apple iPad feature an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera situated along the tablet's edge in landscape orientation for improved video conferencing, as well as an enhanced 12MP rear camera for taking clear, vibrant photographs and 4K video. Cellular variants include lightning-fast 5G connectivity, and the USB-C connector allows for compatibility with a broad variety of peripherals.

According to Apple, the new iPad's A14 Bionic processor provides a 20 percent boost in CPU performance and a 10 percent boost in graphics over the previous version.

The new iPad's Wi-Fi 6 connection is 30 percent quicker than the 802, allowing users to accomplish even more wirelessly. IPads with 5G cellular connectivity may achieve download rates of up to 3.5Gbps under ideal circumstances, allowing users to access files, chat with friends, and stream entertainment without interruption, no matter where they happen to be.

Apple iPad accessories

The new Apple iPad is compatible with the Apple Pencil (1st generation), which is available for Rs 9,500. Pairing and charging need a new USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter, which is supplied in the packaging. For existing owners of Apple Pencil (1st generation), the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is sold separately for Rs 900. Another accessory is the new Magic Keyboard Folio, which costs Rs 22,899.