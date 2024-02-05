Twitter
Elon Musk took illegal drugs with some Tesla, SpaceX board members: Report

Some of the directors joined Elon Musk in drug use as they did not want to upset him.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 08:21 AM IST

Billionaire Elon Musk often grab headlines for various reasons. But this time, he is in the news for the wrong reason. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, current and former directors of Tesla and SpaceX companies owned by Musk used drugs on multiple occasions with him. Some of the directors joined 52-year-old Musk in drug use as they did not want to upset him, the paper reported Saturday, citing some of the people. 

The paper said the board didn’t hold investigations on the issue nor document any concerns. They also didn’t want to risk 'losing the social capital' of being in his circle, the paper added. Recently, the relationship between Musk and his directors was slammed by a Delaware judge, who cited the board’s conflicts of interest in her ruling that Musk’s USD 55 billion pay package was excessive.

Musk and his lawyer, Alex Spiro, didn’t respond to the WSJ’s requests for comment. The paper previously reported that Musk has used LSD, cocaine and other drugs at private parties. Spiro earlier told WSJ that Musk was regularly drug tested at SpaceX and had never failed a test. Musk oversees six companies: Tesla, SpaceX, X, The Boring Co, Neuralink and artificial intelligence startup xAI. The Tesla CEO has a real-time net worth of USD 198.4 billion as of February 5, as per Forbes.

