Elon Musk to find new leader to oversee Twitter, gives ultimatum to staff to do 'extremely hardcore' work or leave

File Photo

Twitter owner Elon Musk has decided to find a new leader to oversee the social media platform. New York Post, citing Reuters, said that Musk made the remarks on Wednesday while testifying in a Delaware court to defend against claims that his USD 56 billion pay package at Tesla was based on easy-to-achieve performance targets and was approved by a compliant board of directors.

Musk intended to finish an organisational restructuring this week and he expected to reduce his time at Twitter as Tesla investors have been increasingly concerned about the time that Musk is devoting to turning around the microblogging site.

READ | India's G20 presidency will be 'inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented', says PM Modi

Meanwhile, in about two weeks under Musk's leadership, Twitter has fired over 3,700 people, and a slew of high-ranking execs have resigned.

Musk has now also given an ultimatum to Twitter employees to do "extremely hardcore" work or leave, TechCrunch reported. According to a report from The Washington Post, Musk sent a late-night email offering the remaining Twitter employees a choice: they can either resign and receive three months severance pay, or they can commit to a "hardcore" work environment.

Twitter employees have until 5 pm Eastern time on Thursday to make up their minds.

READ | Delhi murder: What dating app Bumble said on Shraddha Walkar case, safety of its members

"Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore," the letter reads. "This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade."

For the unversed, Musk took control of Twitter in October 2022.