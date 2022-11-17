Delhi murder: What dating app Bumble said on Shraddha Walkar case, safety of its members

Photo: ANI

Bumble, the online dating app, where Shraddha Walkar met Aftaab Poonawalla three years ago, has said that it is “devastated” upon hearing about the “unspeakable” crime. A spokesperson from the app has also said that Bumble will remain available to law enforcement for any support needed in the investigation.

On the matter of the safety of Bumble members, the app’s spokesperson was quoted as saying that it was a “top priority” and there was a dedicated global team serving this purpose.

“Everyone at Bumble is devastated to hear about this unspeakable crime, and our hearts are with Shraddha Walker's family and loved ones," a Bumble spokesperson was quoted as saying by India Today and several other media houses.

"We will continue to follow closely and remain available to law enforcement should they request our support. The safety and wellbeing of our members is our top priority and we have a dedicated global team serving their needs," the spokesperson was widely reported to have said.

As per revelations about the murder, the duo had initially met on Bumble and later the victim had also suspected that the accused was cheating on her as he was still active on the app. Sources have said that this led to frequent fights between the two.

Investigation into the murder also revealed that Aftaab had met another woman through the Bumble app after Shraddha’s murder. He had brought the date to his Chattarpur house. At the time, the remains of the victim were still in his refrigerator.

The police may also reach out to Bumble to seek details of the profile of the murder accused and the women who he met after the crime, sources have been quoted as saying.

