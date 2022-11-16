Shraddha Walkar's father says Aaftab Poonawala 'confessed in front of me', narrates why he grew suspicious of him

The brutal killing of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner has sent shock waves across India.

Even as harrowing details in the grisly murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala continue to pour in, the woman’s father has revealed that the accused confessed to the crime in front of him.

“He confessed in front of me. The police asked him, 'Do you know him'? He said, 'Yes, he is Shraddha's father'. Then at once, he started saying Shraddha is no more. I collapsed there. I could not hear any more. Then he was taken away. I was in no condition to hear it,” Vikas Walkar told NDTV in an interview.

He said it was unbearable for him to hear from the police the details of how Aaftab killed Shraddha. The deceased woman’s father recalled how Aaftab was “totally normal” while speaking to him on previous occasions and how he grew suspicious when Aaftab refused to hold accountability of his missing daughter.

“I asked him why did you not tell me earlier, since you've been living together for 2.5 years. I'm coming to know about this (that Shraddha is missing) from friends. He reluctantly said why should I inform since we are not in a relationship now,” Vikas Walkar told NDTV.

Shraddha had not been in talking terms with her family for over a year because of her inter-faith relationship with Aaftab, which her parents had disapproved.

Shraddha’s father said when he got to know about Aaftab, he had told Shraddha he did not like him, and asked her not to marry him.

The two met through a dating app and fell in love with each other. After living together in Vasai for a couple of years, the two moved to Delhi’s Mehrauli in May 2022 and just a few days, Aaftab strangled her to death on May 18.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Delhi Police has sought narco test of Aaftab Amin Poonawala even as its search for remaining body parts of Shraddha continued for the second consecutive day in a forest area in Chhatarpur Wednesday.

Police said the couple used to have frequent arguments over financial issues and it is suspected that there was also a fight between them that resulted in Poonawala killing 27-year-old Shradha Walkar on the evening of May 18.

According to the investigators, the narco test is necessary since Poonawala is changing his statements and not cooperating in the probe. Blood samples of Walkar's father were also collected for DNA analysis of the 13 body parts recovered so far.