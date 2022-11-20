Elon Musk says former US President Donald Trump will be reinstated on Twitter (file photo)

Elon Musk has announced that he will reinstate former US President Donald Trump on Twitter after the former held a poll regarding bringing him back on the social media platform.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," the new CEO of Twitter said.

Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Soon after the announcement, Trump's Twitter (@realDonaldTrump) account has been reinstated. Musk had put up a poll asking users to vote on whether to reinstate the Twitter account of Trump, who was earlier subjected to a lifetime ban over incitement of violence.

In 2020, Trump`s account was suspended in the wake of the January 6 insurrection at Capitol Hill following the US Presidental elections, resulting in legal troubles for the former US President.

On Friday, Musk began reinstating accounts that were previously subject to indefinite bans for breaking the platform`s rules. Author Jordan Peterson and comedian Kathy Griffin were among the first people whose accounts were reinstated.

