Elon Musk says former US President Donald Trump will be reinstated on Twitter

Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated shortly after the announcement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 07:17 AM IST

Elon Musk has announced that he will reinstate former US President Donald Trump on Twitter after the former held a poll regarding bringing him back on the social media platform.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," the new CEO of Twitter said.

Soon after the announcement, Trump's Twitter (@realDonaldTrump) account has been reinstated. Musk had put up a poll asking users to vote on whether to reinstate the Twitter account of Trump, who was earlier subjected to a lifetime ban over incitement of violence. 

In 2020, Trump`s account was suspended in the wake of the January 6 insurrection at Capitol Hill following the US Presidental elections, resulting in legal troubles for the former US President.

On Friday, Musk began reinstating accounts that were previously subject to indefinite bans for breaking the platform`s rules. Author Jordan Peterson and comedian Kathy Griffin were among the first people whose accounts were reinstated.

READ | Is Twitter shutting down? #RIPTwitter trends globally as Elon Musk faces mass exodus

First-image
