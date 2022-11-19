Is Twitter shutting down? #RIPTwitter trends globally as Elon Musk faces mass exodus | Photo: File (Image for representation)

The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has been in the news ever since he assumed control of the social media behemoth Twitter. After the billionaire Musk took over the company, Twitter fired many of its employees, including top executives like Parag Agrawal.

According to media reports, Elon Musk has fired Twitter employees for criticising his actions on the social media platform or on the internal messaging app. Some of the dismissed staff members were fired for no other reason than for merely retweeting tweets critical of the newly appointed Twitter CEO.

In the midst of all of this, the new hashtag "#RIPTwitter" started trending on the top following reports of 'hardcore' Twitter employees leaving the company. This further indicates the end of the microblogging site, as Elon and a small number of engineers are the only remaining employees.

READ | Leonid meteor shower PEAKS tonight: Know when, how to watch magnificent shooting stars in India

Elon had issued an ultimatum to the Twitter staff, stating that they either accept the "extremely hardcore" Twitter or leave the organisation with a paycheck. According to reports, between 75 and 90 percent of the remaining employees chose not to follow Musk's directive to "work for longer hours at high intensity."

The leaving Twitter employees predict that the platform will soon begin to experience outages now that no one is left working for the company. The group of Twitter employees who announced their resignations are thought to have started the "#RIPTwitter" trend; after the news spread, more people joined them.

READ | WhatsApp's new feature now allows you to search for businesses, follow these steps

According to several reports, "critical" teams at Twitter have left the company, along with the engineering team that was responsible for keeping the core libraries required to hold the platform operational. Additionally, a communications team is reportedly no longer present at Twitter.

Since Twitter relies on a variety of technologies to operate, from the front-end website that users browse to the back-end, experts warned that platform may experience tension during significant international events like the FIFA World Cup 2022 as a result of the exit of top engineers.

READ | These details will soon disappear from you Facebook profile, Meta starts alerting users