Leonid meteor shower PEAKS tonight: Know when, how to watch magnificent shooting stars in India

Picture: Pixabay

It’s time when the yearly beautiful Leonid meteor showers are witnessed across the northern hemisphere. Early on Friday morning, the Leonid meteor shower is anticipated to brighten the night sky. With better skies predicted, residents of the south and west of the UK will have the best opportunity of catching a glimpse of the shooting stars.

However, it is unlikely that anyone will see the yearly event because of the overcast and rainy weather in northern regions. Only if the weather allows, the meteor shower can be witnessed.

Typically, the Leonids are swift and magnificent. Comet Tempel-Tuttle fragments, which are known as meteoroids when they are in space, approach the Earth's atmosphere at speeds of nearly 45 miles (72 kilometres) per second and cause friction in the air, they ignite and produce a dazzling, fleeting streak across the sky.

The Leonids are produced each year as the Earth travels through the debris left behind by Tempel-Tuttle. They were given their names because Leo, the Latin word for lion, is the constellation from which they appear to stream.

What is the Leonid meteor shower:

The comet Tempel-Tuttle is the source of the prolific Leonid meteor shower, which is particularly well-known for its stunning meteor storms, which happen around every 33 years. Small pea-sized meteors and sand-sized pieces of dust and debris are shed by a comet as it passes by Earth. They travel eastward from the constellation Leo the 'Lion.' The fastest meteor shower, the Leonid, enters the Earth's atmosphere at a speed of 158,000 miles per hour.

Where and how to see the Leonids:

The meteors won't just be visible in the UK, but also across most of the northern hemisphere.The Leonids, one of the regular annual meteor showers, will be easiest to see between midnight and sunrise.

As per weather.com, the Leonids will be visible from several parts of India.

The greatest viewing locations will be in areas with plenty of open space and no light pollution because they will be visible from every section of the sky. No other additional equipment is required to view the Leonids.

Overnight into Friday, the Moon will only be 35 percent illuminated, making it less bright and making it simpler to see shooting stars. Don't be concerned if you can't catch them in the wee hours of Friday. Although this is the ideal time to see them, they can be seen from November 6 to 30.