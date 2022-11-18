Search icon
These details will soon disappear from you Facebook profile, Meta starts alerting users

After December 1st, your Facebook profile won't reveal your physical location, political affiliation, religious affiliation, or sexual orientation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

Meta-owned Facebook has made the decision to exclude four different information categories from the accounts of its users. As on the 1st of December, Facebook users will no longer have their addresses, political beliefs, religious views, or sexual preferences shown to other users.

Matt Navara, who is a social media strategist, was the one who discovered the alterations initially. Navara posted the images on Twitter along with the following message: “Facebook is removing religious views and ‘interested in’ info from profiles from 1 December 2022.”

Up until recently, the social networking site had a separate page that had the information that the users were required to fill in. This information included things like their address, political opinions, and sexual orientation. Facebook, however, has opted to scrub these records from its servers. 

Facebook is now in the process of issuing alerts to users who have these sections filled out, advising them of the information that will be taken from their accounts once the change is made.

“As part of our efforts to make Facebook easier to navigate and use, we’re removing a handful of profile fields: Interested In, Religious Views, Political Views, and Address. We’re sending notifications to people who have these fields filled out, letting them know these fields will be removed. This change doesn’t affect anyone’s ability to share this information about themselves elsewhere on Facebook,” Meta spokesperson Emil Vazquez said.

