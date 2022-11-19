‘Deboosted and demonetized': Elon Musk on Twitter’s new policy on hateful tweets

Following a widespread employee exodus, the new Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach, according to Elon Musk, the company's new CEO.

Following his demand that they dedicate themselves to "hardcore" labour, hundreds of Twitter employees quit yesterday. Within a week of Musk's acquisition, the company's personnel had already been reduced in half.

Also read: ‘No employees are getting fired,’ Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor denies claims of unpaid leaves) Hateful tweets will be deboosted and demonetized, according to Musk's most recent policy update for his new acquisition. (

"New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won't find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from the rest of the Internet," he tweeted.

New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.



Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter.



You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

He explained that this only pertains to that specific tweet and not the entire account.

Musk also published a Twitter poll on the reinstatement of former US President Donald Trump's account, months after he had pledged to do so. The suspension had been put in place following last year's violence at the Capitol.

Reinstate former President Trump November 19, 2022

"Vox Populi, Vox Dei," he said, a Latin phrase meaning, "the voice of the people is the voice of the god."

He had announced the restoration of numerous other accounts hours earlier but had added that no decision on Trump had yet been taken.

Musk demanded that they commit to working greater hours at "high intensity" or accept a three-month severance package, which led to widespread resignations. According to Bloomberg, he claimed in his email that in order for Twitter to flourish, , "we need to be "extremely hardcore."

"The best people are staying, so I'm not super worried," said Musk, undisturbed by the resignations, even as the company closed its offices till Monday.