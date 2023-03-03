DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar wins in FMCG category

Nykaa Cosmetics founder Falguni Nayar (File photo)

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Daily News and Analysis (DNA) India has announced the winner of DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023 in the FMCG category, and it is none other than Nykaa Cosmetics founder and CEO Falguni Nayar.

Falguni Nayar is a billionaire entrepreneur who is the founder and CEO of Nykaa Cosmetics, which became a one stop shop for the entire cosmetic and clothing needs for Indian women across the country, giving a major boost to her company.

In the span of just 5 years, Nayar’s Nykaa has seen its wealth soar by a spectacular 1,388 percent. Nayar entered the club of world’s wealthiest women last year in November 2021 after Nykaa’s successful IPO. She became only the seventh Indian woman in history to secure a place in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Before her entrepreneurial adventure, Nayar had a 19-year-long stint with the Kotak Mahindra Group where she climbed the corporate ladder to end up at the top as company’s Managing Director. When she left the firm, she was among the top executives in its investment banking wing. Nayar is an alumni of the prestigious business school Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

Falguni Nayar is one of the richest women in India, with a growing net worth of around Rs 38,700 crore. Falguni Nayar rose to the top through her fresh ideas and became the richest self-made woman in India.

Nayar has also been a steady face in the billionaires list across several platform, from Forbes to Hurun India.