Diamond magnate Girish Kadel walks free: A testament to integrity in the gemstone industry

Girish Kadel stands as a luminous figure in the realm of the diamond trade, an industry that demands not just a keen eye for the finest gems but also an unwavering dedication to excellence.

Girish Kadel stands as a luminous figure in the realm of the diamond trade, an industry that demands not just a keen eye for the finest gems but also an unwavering dedication to excellence. With an illustrious career that spans several decades, Kadel has been pivotal in elevating India's position on the global stage as a powerhouse in diamond trading and jewelry craftsmanship.

His journey from a visionary entrepreneur to a revered leader in the diamond community is marked by milestones of innovation, ethical sourcing, and a commitment to craftsmanship that transcends the ordinary.

His companies, Antique Exim Pvt. Ltd. and Tanman Jewels Pvt. Ltd., have become synonymous with quality, luxury, and trust, catering to a discerning clientele that values the unparalleled beauty and integrity of their products.

Beyond his business acumen, Girish Kadel is recognised for his philanthropic efforts and contributions to the betterment of society. He has channelled a significant portion of his success back into the community, supporting various causes and initiatives aimed at uplifting those in need.

Kadel's dedication to social responsibility is reflected in his endeavours to ensure that the diamond trade not only adheres to the highest standards of ethical practice but also contributes positively to the socio-economic development of artisanal mining communities.

His leadership has inspired a generation of entrepreneurs and artisans, instilling in them a sense of purpose that goes beyond mere profit-making to encompass a broader societal impact.

In March 2024, the Court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, 19th Court, Esplanade Mumbai, acquitted Girish Kadel in a case filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). This legal outcome comes as a testament to the integrity and upright business practices that Kadel has upheld throughout his career.

Read: Handbag worth 58 lakh, dress of 13 lakh: Super expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta

The DRI had initiated proceedings concerning an inquiry into the alleged overvaluation in imports of rough diamonds by Kadel's firms.

However, the Bombay High Court in 2022, and subsequently the Mumbai court, underscored the lack of continued interest from the complainant, leading to Kadel's acquittal and further solidifying his reputation as a stalwart of the diamond industry, unblemished by the shadows of doubt.