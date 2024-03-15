Handbag worth 58 lakh, dress of 13 lakh: Super expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta

The Ambani 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta stunned everyone with her green-hued midi dress on day 3 of the pre-wedding festivities. Shloka teamed her dress with flared pants in the same colour.

Anant Ambani is all set to get married to Radhika Merchant on July 12 this year. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, before the grand wedding, arranged for a luxurious three-day pre-wedding extravaganza, which concluded on March 3. While Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, and billionaire businessmen served looks at the events organised by the Ambani family, Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta's uber-cool looks were the talk of the town.

The Ambani 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta stunned everyone with her green-hued midi dress on day 3 of the pre-wedding festivities. Shloka teamed her dress with flared pants in the same colour. Let us tell you that Shloka Mehta's dress was custom-made by renowned designer Oscar De La Renta. The whopping cost of the dress is Rs 13,24,788.

However, Shloka Mehta's dress was not the only thing that went viral. Shloka Mehta teamed up her dress with a stunning green-hued leather bag by Hermes which cost $70,000 i.e. Rs 57,99,965.

Shloka Mehta complimented her classy and luxurious look with an emerald-engraved parrot-motif Cartier watch worth a whopping Rs 93,60,00.

