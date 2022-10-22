Dhanteras 2022 gold price today: Check latest rates of yellow metal in your city

File Photo

Dhanteras 2022 is being celebrated today across India. The auspicious day coincides with Trayodashi Tithi (Thirteenth) of the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. On this day, Hindus worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari, Lord Kubera (God of wealth), and Yamraj (God of Death).

It is a common belief that buying gold, silver, and other metals as well as conducting Dhanteras Puja will help in retaining and increasing the wealth in any family.

On Dhanteras today, the gold prices have fallen by Rs 100 per 10 grams of 22K gold and Rs 110 per 10 grams of 24K gold, according to the Good Returns website.

According to the website, 10 grams of 22K gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 46,250. However, gold is being retailed at Rs 46,350 in New Delhi and Rs 46,650 in Chennai.

The price of gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold and silver are however trading in green. Gold is trading at a level of Rs 50,635 per 10 grams on MCX while Silver is trading at the level of Rs 57,670 per KG.

City-wise gold rates on Dhanteras

Chennai

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,650

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,900

Mumbai

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,250

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,450

Delhi

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,350

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,600

Kolkata

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,250

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,450

Bangalore/Bangaluru

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,300

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,500

Hyderabad

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,250

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,450

Pune

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,280

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,480

Ahmedabad

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,300

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,500

Jaipur

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,350

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,600

Lucknow

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,350

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,600

Patna

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,280

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,480

Nagpur

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,280

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,480

Chandigarh

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,350

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,600

Mangalore

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,300

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,500

Mysore

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,300

24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,500

This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22. The Dwadashi Tithi is predicted to be in effect on the auspicious day of Dhanteras according to Drikpanchang.