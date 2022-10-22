Search icon
Dhanteras 2022 gold price today: Check latest rates of yellow metal in your city

On Dhanteras today, the gold prices have fallen by Rs 100 per 10 grams of 22K gold and Rs 110 per 10 grams of 24K gold.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 07:50 AM IST

Dhanteras 2022 is being celebrated today across India. The auspicious day coincides with Trayodashi Tithi (Thirteenth) of the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. On this day, Hindus worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari, Lord Kubera (God of wealth), and Yamraj (God of Death).

It is a common belief that buying gold, silver, and other metals as well as conducting Dhanteras Puja will help in retaining and increasing the wealth in any family. 

On Dhanteras today, the gold prices have fallen by Rs 100 per 10 grams of 22K gold and Rs 110 per 10 grams of 24K gold, according to the Good Returns website. 

According to the website, 10 grams of 22K gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 46,250. However, gold is being retailed at Rs 46,350 in New Delhi and Rs 46,650 in Chennai.

The price of gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold and silver are however trading in green. Gold is trading at a level of Rs 50,635 per 10 grams on MCX while Silver is trading at the level of Rs 57,670 per KG. 

City-wise gold rates on Dhanteras 

Chennai 

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,650
24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,900 

Mumbai 

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,250
24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,450

Delhi 

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,350
24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,600 

Kolkata

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,250
24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,450

Bangalore/Bangaluru

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,300
24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,500

Hyderabad

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,250
24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,450

Pune 

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,280
24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,480

Ahmedabad 

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,300
24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,500

Jaipur 

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,350
24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,600 

Lucknow 

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,350
24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,600 

Patna 

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,280
24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,480

Nagpur 

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,280
24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,480

Chandigarh 

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,350
24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,600

Mangalore 

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,300
24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,500

Mysore 

22-carat gold rate today: Rs 46,300
24-carat gold rate today: Rs 50,500

This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22. The Dwadashi Tithi is predicted to be in effect on the auspicious day of Dhanteras according to Drikpanchang.

