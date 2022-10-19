Dhanteras 2022: Platforms offering special discounts on authentic gold jewellery

Dhanteras 2022

Dhanteras is right around the corner and people have already started to prepare for the upcoming festival. On the festival of Dhanteras, which is celebrated one day before Diwali, people believe that it is auspicious to buy gold, silver and metalware. As India is one of the largest markets of gold jewellery across the world, it witnesses huge sales of gold jewellery on the day of Dhanteras. As most of the markets moved online over the last couple of years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a few gold jewellery retailers also adapted the new way of selling the precious metal. These platforms allow you to buy and get your jewellery home delivered without any additional cost. So, if you are planning to buy gold jewellery this Dhanteras, here are a few platforms that you can explore.

CaratLane

CaratLane is a subsidiary of Tanishq and it is one of the most popular online platforms that sells authentic gold jewellery. CaratLane has also established around 100 stores across India that allow users to pick and select the gold jewellery of their choice offline as well. In the Diwali sale, the platform is offering a flat 20% off diamond price of all designs.

BlueStone

BlueStone was established in 2011 and over the years it has built a large family of consumers in India and abroad. The brand offers a 30 day money back guarantee, certified jewellery and lifetime exchange. You can also experience luxury shopping from the comfort of your home with complimentary try at home service.

Mellora

Mellora is another popular platform that delivers authentic gold jewellery at home. In the festive season, the platform is offering up to 50% on making charges on gold jewellery and flat 40% of diamond and gemstone prices. ICICI Bank users can get 7.5% cashback.