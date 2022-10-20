Dhanteras 2022 to be celebrated on October 22, check auspicious puja muhurat in different Indian cities

File Photo

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. The auspicious day coincides with Trayodashi Tithi (Thirteenth) of the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. On this day, Hindus worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari, Lord Kubera (God of wealth), and Yamraj (God of Death).

It is a common belief that buying gold, silver, and other metals as well as conducting Dhanteras Puja will help in retaining and increasing the wealth in any family.

This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22. The Dwadashi Tithi is predicted to be in effect on the auspicious day of Dhanteras according to Drikpanchang.

Dhanteras 2022 Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious time of puja and worship during Dhanteras 2022 is between 7:01 pm and 8:17 pm on October 22, 2022. There are also a lot of variations in Puja Muhurat according to cities.

Here is a complete list of timings according to Indian cities

Pune: 7:31 PM to 8:36 PM

New Delhi: 7:01 PM to 8:17 PM

Chennai: 7:13 PM to 8:13 PM

Jaipur: 7:10 PM to 8:24 PM

Hyderabad: 7:14 PM to 8:18 PM

Gurgaon: 7:02 PM to 8:18 PM

Chandigarh: 6:59 PM to 8:18 PM

Kolkata: 5:05 PM to 6:03 PM

Mumbai: 7:34 PM to 8:40 PM

Bengaluru: 7:24 PM to 8:24 PM

Ahmedabad: 7:29 PM to 8:39 PM

Noida: 7:00 PM to 8:16 PM