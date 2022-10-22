Search icon
Diwali 2022 Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed for 6 days starting tomorrow, check city-wise list

Since Diwali 2022 and Dhanteras 2022 is just around the corner, it is important to note that banks will be closed for a total of 6 days this week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 06:04 AM IST

File Photo

October 2022 has a total of 21 days. These 21 holidays also include weekend leaves on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. While all banks, across India, remain shut on public holidays, some banks observe regional festivals and holidays.

RBI has released the list of bank holidays for the month of October. According to the guidelines, banks will be closed on all public holidays with some regional holidays depending on the state. Customers must check the list of holidays before visiting their nearest bank. 

Since Diwali 2022 and Dhanteras 2022 is just around the corner, it is important to note that banks will be closed for a total of 6 days this week starting tomorrow. Check the list here. 

Bank holiday on October 22, 2022

Banks across India will remain closed on October 22, on Dhanteras. It is also the fourth Saturday of the month.

Bank Holiday on October 23, 2022 

All banks will remain shut on Sunday. 

Bank Holiday on October 24, 2022

Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi

Banks will be closed in all of India, except in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal

Bank Holiday on October 25, 2022 

Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja

Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, and Jaipur.

Bank Holiday on October 26, 2022 

Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla, and Srinagar.

Bank Holiday on October 27, 2022 

Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba.

Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

