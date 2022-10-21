Dhanashree Verma's Urvashi Rautela-like World Cup post creates frenzy, netizens say 'full trolling chal rahi hai'

Instagram Photo

Indian star baller Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma recently shared with her followers that she has reached Australia to support her husband ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram account, Dhanashree dropped a photo from the flight and captioned it saying, "My love (heart emoji) led me to Australia. literally. Got to be there for my man & India."

While her caption was simple enough, many speculated that Dhanashree trolled actress Urvashi Rautela with her caption. Rautela has been sharing cryptic posts with similar captions from Australia amid allegations of her stalking cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Many users on social media were left in splits after reading Dhanashree's caption. "Making fun of urvashi uhmmm," a social media user commented, while another said, "Full trolling chal rahi hai."

"Urvashi ko challenge," a third netizen wrote.

For the unversed, this year, in August, Urvashi gave an interview to an entertainment portal, the clip of which has now gone viral.

In the interview, Urvashi said that a certain "Mr RP" waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad for having made him wait for so long.

As soon as the clip went viral, fans started linking Rishabh Pant with her again. Netizens started to write saying that the "RP" Urvashi was talking about in the interview was nobody else but Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.