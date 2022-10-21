Search icon
Phone Bhoot star Katrina Kaif recalls being 'thrown out' of Saaya, says 'I thought my life was over'

Do you think Katrina Kaif made her debut with Boom? Read on to know the film that could have been the launch vehicle of Tiger 3 star.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 06:56 PM IST

Katrina Kaif- Saaya

Every artist has been through the darkest phase of their career. They have seen highs and lows, failures, rejections and even replacements. Katrina Kaif, who is considered one of the best actresses of Bollywood had a rough start in Bollywood. Before her debut film Boom, bombed at the box office, she was 'thrown out' or 'replaced' from Mahesh Bhatt's production Saaya, right after her first shot. 

Sounds surprising, isn't it? But this is a fact. While promoting her upcoming film Phone Bhoot, Tiger Zinda Hai star shared her dull moments with Bollywood Bubble. While sharing her experience of getting replaced, the actress said, "I got thrown out, not thrown out, let's say replaced in a film called Saaya which was an Anurag Basu film with John Abraham and Tara Sharma. After shooting one shot, not one day but just one shot. At that time I thought my life was over. I thought my career was over." 

For the unversed, Saaya (2003) is directed by Anurag Basu, and it was an adaptation of the Hollywood film Dragonfly (2002). The love drama starred John, Tara Sharma, Mahima Chaudhry, Zohra Sehgal and Rajendranath Zutshi in primary roles. 

Speaking more on the dull phase of her life, Katrina added that everyone faces rejection, "I think as an actor. Maybe not everyone, most actors will face rejection and will hear no a lot. That's why you have to develop that resilience... if you want to be an actor." The Tiger 3 star further asserted, "I've had people to my face say when I first started out, 'You cannot be an actor and there's nothing good about you,' straight (on my face). I cried then too, so crying helps. But then you hold onto the vision you have, work hard and got to be resilient."

Kaif's upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles. Phone Bhoot will release in cinemas on November 4. 

 

 

 

