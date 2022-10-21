Phone Bhoot star Katrina Kaif opens up on completing 20 years in Bollywood next year, says 'when you love..' | Exclusive

Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif completes two decades in the Hindi film industry next year as she made her debut in 2003 with the Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff starrer Boom. In the past twenty years, Katrina has starred in super-successful films such as Namastey London, Raajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat, and Sooryavanshi to name a few.

As she awaits the release of her next film Phone Bhoot, a horror-comedy in which she plays a 'bhootni' while her co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi play 'bhoot-busters', she looks back at her illustrious career in an exclusive conversation with DNA India.

The Dhoom 3 actress said, "I think it's wonderful. When you love your work, you don't feel the hours or the days or the years and I think I love what I do. I am extremely passionate about it. It's been an incredible journey so far, one which has had so many phenomenal memories and stories and high points and everything in between."

"I have the most incredible memories and what I try and do is hold onto them lightly. What I mean by that is there have been so many wonderful things and sometimes, you can be overwhelmed by those memories but I also like to try and remember that what matters inherently is today and the day we have tomorrow, yesterday is gone. So, what we have done, however wonderful or however great, our life is now what it is today and the future and not carrying too much of a burden in any which way. This is what I have done and now I have to do this, I have to better it or become like this, not to carry any of those burdens but just to see what is true to me now, what inspires me now, and what is honest to me now", the actress continued.

Katrina concluded, "Because I have always been a big believer that if you are being able to be truthful in a film, that's what the audience connects to. They connect to a story and a script, but they also connect to a person on-screen, they are connecting to your soul also. The camera is a very powerful thing, it can capture your essence through your eyes so if you are honest and truthful to yourself and it is in sync with who you are today, then I think that's a great place to be."



READ | Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter talk about box office clash with Double XL, Mili | Exclusive

After Phone Bhoot, Katrina will be seen next in Sriram Raghavan's mystery drama Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Maneesh Sharma's actioner Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt.