Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter talk about box office clash with Double XL, Mili | Exclusive

Read on to know what Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter have to say about their film clashing with Double XL and Mili on November 4.

Reported By:Aman Wadhwa| Edited By: Aman Wadhwa |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 03:08 PM IST

Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter talk about box office clash with Double XL, Mili | Exclusive
Phone Bhoot-Mili-Double XL/File photos

A triple clash awaits Bollywood as three films - Phone Bhoot, Double XL, and Mili will release in the theaters on November 4. While Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy with a fresh casting of Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Double XL is a social comedy-drama featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, and Mili is a survival thriller headlined by Janhvi Kapoor.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter talked about their own film Phone Bhoot and shared their thoughts on this clash wishing success for the other two films as well. Katrina said, "I think it's just the way of the world now. There are so many films that have been pending since Covid, a lot of films had to see a lot of delays in their releases during Covid. So now, whatever, the release date the producers of each independent film feel right for their film for various reasons and at the time when the film is ready, I think they just need to go ahead with that."

"I don't think you can calculate so much, I have seen two major blockbusters do well on the same release date and some films which have solo releases, don't hit the mark so I don't think that's much of a concern. Each film has to be good in its own merit and then, the audiences kind of choose what their mood is", she concluded.

The Dhadak actor added, "It ultimately depends on the audience, I think they are different films. They are all genres that are different from each other. Double XL is a film that has a social message, Mili is a survival drama, and ours is an out-and-out entertainer, horror comedy, or comedy of horrors, as you would like to call it. I am excited to see both those films as well and I wish  them the best of luck."

READ | Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal's reaction to Phone Bhoot trailer, latter says 'meri cute-ni bani bhoot-ni'

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, other celebs attend Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding
Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A look at Laal Singh Chaddha actor's childhood photos which are too cute to miss
Viral Photos of the Day: Ibrahim Ali Khan plays football, Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in casual summer wear
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JNU Merit List 1 released at jnu.ac.in for UG admission, last date to block seats October 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.