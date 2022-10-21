Phone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter talk about box office clash with Double XL, Mili | Exclusive

Phone Bhoot-Mili-Double XL/File photos

A triple clash awaits Bollywood as three films - Phone Bhoot, Double XL, and Mili will release in the theaters on November 4. While Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy with a fresh casting of Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Double XL is a social comedy-drama featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, and Mili is a survival thriller headlined by Janhvi Kapoor.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter talked about their own film Phone Bhoot and shared their thoughts on this clash wishing success for the other two films as well. Katrina said, "I think it's just the way of the world now. There are so many films that have been pending since Covid, a lot of films had to see a lot of delays in their releases during Covid. So now, whatever, the release date the producers of each independent film feel right for their film for various reasons and at the time when the film is ready, I think they just need to go ahead with that."

"I don't think you can calculate so much, I have seen two major blockbusters do well on the same release date and some films which have solo releases, don't hit the mark so I don't think that's much of a concern. Each film has to be good in its own merit and then, the audiences kind of choose what their mood is", she concluded.

The Dhadak actor added, "It ultimately depends on the audience, I think they are different films. They are all genres that are different from each other. Double XL is a film that has a social message, Mili is a survival drama, and ours is an out-and-out entertainer, horror comedy, or comedy of horrors, as you would like to call it. I am excited to see both those films as well and I wish them the best of luck."



Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.