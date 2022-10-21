Shraddha Kapoor's family make delicious Shankarpali, actress gives glimpse of Diwali preparations at home

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and her family are making sure to celebrate a colourful and delicious Diwali, as the members are busy preparing mouth-watering sweets for the festive season. The Aashiqui 2 star shared a glimpse of the Diwali preparations happening at her home and captured her housemates making delicious Atta Ladoo, and frying Shankarpali and Gur Pare.

Shraddha shared the videos on her Instagram stories, and her fans quickly shared them on their Twitter handles. In the videos, Shraddha wrote, "Ghar wali Diwali," and made them

Here's how Shraddha will celebrate Diwali

On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in average Baaghi 3. She will soon be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's untitled romantic film. Earlier in June, The stars have been spotted shooting for a song from the film in Spain and a BTS video from the sets showcasing Ranbir matching steps with the choreographer while Shraddha looks on has gone viral on the internet.

The film marks the first collaboration between Shraddha and Ranbir. The film's title is yet to be announced by the makers. Coming back to the leaked video, in it, a choreographer is seen performing dance steps with Ranbir while directing Shraddha who is seen sporting a short yellow dress under a shade. Ranbir's back is facing the camera and he seems to be donning an all-white denim look teamed with a white shirt with a tinge of blue

Before that, while hopping onto her social media, Shraddha had shared a glimpse of the shoot on her Instagram Stories as she reached Spain capturing a road journey with a song in the background. While tagging the location and her hair and makeup artists, Shraddha Naik and Nikita Menon the actress wrote, "Hola!" Luv Ranjan’s untitled next directorial featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be released in 2023.