Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore: Diesel four-wheelers to be banned soon in these cities, know why

The report state that internal combustion-powered motorcycles, scooters, and three-wheelers be phased out by 2035.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

Representational Image

India should outlaw the use of diesel-powered four-wheelers by the year 2027 in cities with a population of more than 10 lakh people and switch to electric and gas-powered cars instead, as per the paper commissioned by the Oil Ministry. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore and a few more are the Indian cities 

The group led by the former oil secretary Tarun Kapoor recommended in its report that internal combustion-powered motorcycles, scooters, and three-wheelers be phased out by 2035.

According to the commission, which presented its report to the government in February of this year, there shouldn't be any further diesel city buses in urban areas for roughly 10 years. Government acceptance of the report is still pending.

“EVs may be promoted as the optimal solution in preparing for phasing out internal combustion engine two / three wheel vehicles by 2035,” the report said. It called for four-wheelers, including passenger cars and taxis, to switch to electric and partially to ethanol-blended petrol with almost 50 per cent share in each category.

“Diesel-driven 4-wheelers may be eliminated as soon as possible. Therefore, a ban on diesel-powered four-wheelers in all million-plus cities and all towns with high pollution has to be enforced in five years, i.e. by 2027,” according to the report. 

The research advocated for the use of only electric-powered city delivery vehicles for new registrations beginning in 2024 and recommended increasing the use of railroads and gas-powered trucks for the transportation of freight. By taking these measures, India will be able to reduce its emissions to zero by 2070. Being net-zero, or carbon neutral, entails not putting more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. 

