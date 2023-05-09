Search icon
15 dead, 25 injured after bus falls off bridge in MP's Khargone; Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia announced

At least 15 people were killed instantly when a bus headed to Indore, Madhya Pradesh, plunged off a bridge in Khargone on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

Twitter: @ANI

In Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, a bus fell off a bridge on Tuesday, leaving at least 15 people dead and 25 injured. There were reportedly more than 50 passengers on board the bus when the tragedy occurred.

The bus was on its way to Indore when the bus skidded off the bridge and plunged to the ground below. 

Rescue efforts were launched by locals in the area, and those hurt in the accident were transferred to a nearby hospital.

Collector Shivraj Singh Verma arrived at the scene of the accident in the interim.

The Madhya Pradesh government gave Rs 4 lakh in ex-gratia to the surviving family members after the accident. The state government also declared that it will pay Rs 50,000 for those who were badly injured and Rs 25,000 for those who were not.

According to reports, the bus's driver lost control of the vehicle on a slope as it was travelling towards Andheri station and smashed it into a store.

Further details are awaited.

