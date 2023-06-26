Know how to use ChatGPT? Companies offering whopping salary of Rs 1.5 crore to people with AI expertise | Photo: Pixabay (Image for representation)

Since its introduction in 2022, AI has attracted a lot of interest in the IT sector thanks to the most recent advancements in technology, such ChatGPT and others. The AI chatbot's capacity to answer in a way that resembles a human and manage nearly anything presented to it led to its vast appeal. People quickly discovered a variety of uses for the generative AI chatbot, from producing essays and poetry to creating music.

People who are skilled at utilising the AI chatbot ChatGPT are apparently in high demand for jobs as it becomes progressively more of an essential skill in the tech industry. According to a Business Insider report, organisations on LinkedIn are prepared to pay individuals with proficiency in ChatGPT up to USD 185,000 (about Rs 1.5 crore) annually.

Firms offering a whopping salary to people expertise in ChatGPT

Recruiting from Scratch, a US-based HR firm, is looking for the position of Senior Machine Learning Engineer, Audio, and the skills needed for the position include "Familiarity with modern artificial intelligence tools and platforms - ChatGPT, Midjourney and others." Additionally, the pay range for the post is set at USD 125,000 to USD 185,000 annually.

READ | Byju’s crisis: In call with shareholders, CEO Byju Raveendran admits past mistakes

On the other side, the conversational AI tool Interface.ai is seeking to employ a Remote Machine Engineer, and the ideal applicant will have 'experience with machine learning and huge language models' within ChatGPT. The annual salary for the post is up to 170,000 USD.

According to the CEO of the firm, Srinivas Njay, "Experience with LLMs is a major qualification for the post. In the end, this makes it easier for our clients, banks and credit unions, to interact with their clients.

ChatGPT: AI to take jobs or open employment opportunities?

People's worry about losing their work has been frequently linked to ChatGPT. However, a lot of experts also think that the AI technology will lead to additional employment growth. Prompt Engineering is one of these careers that is now growing in popularity.

Anthropic, a San Francisco-based AI firm, posted a job listing in March of this year seeking to employ a Prompt Engineer and a Librarian with salaries up to USD 335,000 annually. This amount is around Rs 2.7 crore when expressed in Indian Rupees.