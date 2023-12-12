Headlines

This CEO get highest salary in the US and it is not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos

Not Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos but this Indian-origin man is the highest-paid CEO of America.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 11:38 PM IST

There are so many CEOs who bag huge salaries in the world. But the richest CEOs are from America. Do you know who is highest paid CEO? It is the CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet Inc., Sundar Pichai. The Indian-origin CEO got a salary of Rs 1,884 in 2022. 

Which means Pichai earned Rs 5 crore daily in 2022. According to executive compensation research firm Equilar, the average salary of each Google employee in 2022.   

That means Pichai got Rs 5,16,27,161 daily last year. According to executive compensation research firm Equilar, the average salary of each Google employee last year was Rs 2 crore. Earlier, the highest-earning person in corporate America in 2021 was Jeff Green. Green, CEO of digital advertising company The Trade Desk, received Rs 6,963 crore. 

Pichai was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu to a Tamil family. Pichai's mother Lakshmi was a stenographer and his father, Regunatha Pichai was an electrical engineer at GEC, the British conglomerate. 

Sudar did his schooling at Jawahar Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School in Ashok Nagar, Chennai. And completed Class 12 from Vana Vani School at IIT Madras.

He earned his degree from IIT Kharagpur in metallurgical engineering and is a distinguished alumnus of that institution. He holds an MS from Stanford University in materials science and engineering, and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

